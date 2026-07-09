Human Study on Qualia Senolytic Featured in International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Showing Potential Aging Benefits

Published research shows potential changes in key senescence-associated proteins from one course of Qualia Senolytic supplementation

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senescent cells (sometimes called "zombie cells") accumulate in the human body as we age, contributing to accelerated aging. Senolytics are a fascinating class of compounds discovered in 2015 that support the elimination of senescent cells.

Human Study on Qualia Senolytic Published in Peer-Reviewed Science Journal

Qualia Senolytic, a comprehensive senolytic supplement to combat senescent cell accumulation, just achieved its first peer-reviewed human study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, contributing to the ongoing scientific investigation of senolytics in supporting healthy aging, marking a milestone for the Qualia brand.

The study, linked here, examined the effects of Qualia Senolytic on protein biomarkers associated with cellular senescence in healthy adults aged 45 to 78.

Cellular senescence, the process by which aging cells stop dividing and begin secreting inflammatory signaling molecules, has become a key focus of aging research. Using proteomics analysis, the study evaluated changes in circulating proteins following a single two-day course of Qualia Senolytic.

Researchers observed significant reductions, prior to statistical adjustments that account for multiple comparisons, in four proteins– CCL8, CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11– that are associated with the Senescence-Associated Secretory Phenotype (SASP), a collection of signaling molecules released by aging and stressed cells. As an exploratory pilot study, these results serve as a foundational step for future research.

"We're very encouraged by this study." states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "Every Qualia product undergoes human studies. But when a prestigious peer-reviewed science journal publishes findings on Qualia Senolytic, it advances the scientific understanding of our products for both the consumer and the scientific community."

The study also identified exploratory trends in additional senescence-related biomarkers, including reductions in CCL2 and increases in VEGFA, CSF2, and HGF, proteins typically associated with tissue repair and renewal.

"We have clinically tested and clinically proven products, and peer-reviewed science journals add to our products' credibility." adds Schmachtenberger. "Claiming things is easy. Qualia distinguishes itself in the supplement space as a brand that provides real evidence."

About Qualia

Founded in 2015, Qualia Life Sciences aims to change the way people age through pioneering standards, including human studies on every formula prior to release. Their products, found in GNC, Sprouts, and The Vitamin Shoppe, support brain health, cellular health, NAD+ levels, and an expanding range of health needs.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Qualia Senolytic is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Qualia Life Sciences