Qualia Launches New Clinically Tested Qualia Vitamin C+ To Advance How the Body Absorbs and Utilizes Vitamin C

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin C is among the most commonly taken supplements on earth, yet roughly 42% of Americans have inadequate vitamin C levels, as many factors limit absorption, retention, and utilization of this essential nutrient. Qualia brand supplements is releasing their new formula Qualia Vitamin C+ to address the overlooked forms and cofactors that are critical to optimal vitamin C levels, with impressive clinical evidence supporting this new formulation.

Qualia Vitamin C+

"Most vitamin C products focus on dose alone, but absorption and utilization are just as critical" states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "In nature, vitamin C is never isolated. It's normally paired with important cofactors, and obtained from diverse sources and forms. We formulated Qualia Vitamin C+ to more closely mimic how the body evolved to absorb and utilize vitamin C, and the clinical results are extremely encouraging."

Qualia Vitamin C+ delivers 500 mg of vitamin C from seven distinct sources, including liposomal PureWay-C® and chelated Nutra-C®, both selected for their superior bioavailability compared to standard ascorbic acid. The formula also includes a whole-food superfruit complex featuring camu camu, acerola cherry, amla, and rose hip, and cofactors common to vitamin C in nature such as citrus bioflavonoids and ferulic acid to support vitamin C retention and function in the body.*

In a registered, placebo-controlled clinical study, participants taking Qualia Vitamin C+ demonstrated 25.7% higher blood vitamin C levels compared to the control group, lending additional credence that delivery, rather than dose alone, forms the fullest picture of optimal vitamin C supplementation.*†

Vitamin C plays a central role in collagen synthesis, immune function, antioxidant defense, and neurological health, making effective delivery critical for supporting overall wellness, as natural production and physiological resilience often decline with age.*

Qualia Vitamin C+ becomes available in May at qualialife.com, and Qualia supplements can be found on Amazon and in select retailers such as GNC, Sprouts, and Vitaminshoppe.

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products aim to change the way people age through pioneering standards that include human studies on every formula prior to release. Their expanding product lineup includes support for brain health, cellular health, NAD+ levels, magnesium, and the recently released Qualia Stem Cell.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Based on a placebo-controlled study registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07285109). Adjusted between-group difference from linear mixed model analysis controlling for age, sex, and baseline Vitamin C; group×time interaction p = 0.029. Individual results may vary. Full study results: qualialife.com/vitaminc-clinical

SOURCE Qualia Life Sciences