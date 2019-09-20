Qualifacts Announces Investment from Warburg Pincus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts, one of the largest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) electronic health record providers (EHR) for behavioral health and human service organizations, today announced that Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, has acquired the company from the previous investor, Great Hill Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment will allow Qualifacts to accelerate product development and expand sales and marketing efforts. The partnership will also help the company identify strategic relationships and acquisition opportunities. Qualifacts is a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology, providing integrated clinical, financial and administrative software solutions to the behavioral health and human service market.

"Qualifacts offers a unique platform with a focus on providing efficient and easy-to-use tools for behavioral health and human service organizations. Backed by their experience in healthcare technology and extensive network of resources, we are confident that Warburg Pincus will further accelerate our market leadership by delivering increased value for the customers we serve," said David Klements, President & CEO, Qualifacts. "We also want to sincerely thank Great Hill Partners for their partnership and support, which have been key to our success over the past five years."

Warburg Pincus is a leading investor in healthcare technology, focused on thesis-driven growth at scale. Since its inception, the firm has invested in excess of $10 billion and $17 billion into healthcare and technology companies, respectively.

"The company's product suite, combined with a strong presence in the healthy and growing behavioral health and human service end-market, creates a tremendous opportunity for both organic and inorganic growth," said Andrew Park, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "We are excited to partner with David and the Qualifacts management team, who bring strong domain experience in behavioral healthcare and have built a leadership position in the cloud-based healthcare technology space," added Amr Kronfol, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

Under Great Hill Partners' ownership since July 2014, Qualifacts has dramatically grown its customer base and workforce, cementing its position as one of the largest SaaS behavioral health EHR platforms and behavioral health EHR businesses. The company's SaaS EHR platform, CareLogic Enterprise, is used by more than 60,000 behavioral health professionals in 34 states and last year supported the delivery of more than 50 million services to over one million consumers.

"It has been an exciting journey for us to support the management team at Qualifacts through our investment. The team has shown great leadership in building a best-in-class SaaS platform for behavioral health organizations," said Mark Taber, Managing Partner, Great Hill Partners. "This investment by Warburg Pincus will further accelerate the growth of the business, and we wish the team continued success."

Aeris Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Qualifacts and Great Hill Partners. TripleTree served as the financial advisor to Warburg Pincus. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Qualifacts and Great Hill Partners and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal advisors to Warburg Pincus.

About Qualifacts®

Qualifacts is one of the most trusted technology providers of Electronic Health Records (EHR) for behavioral health and human services organizations. As a strategic partner, Qualifacts and its EHR platform, CareLogic®, helps customers focus on what is most important – client care – by optimizing efficiency and productivity while also keeping them ahead of the ever-changing regulatory landscape. For more information, visit www.qualifacts.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The Firm has more than $65 billion in private equity assets under management. The Firm's active portfolio of more than 185 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $77 billion in over 870 companies in more than 40 countries. Since inception, the firm has invested more than $10 billion in more than 150 healthcare companies and over $17 billion in more than 320 technology companies. The intersection of these two sectors is a key area of focus for the firm with current EHR investments including WebPT, Experity and Modernizing Medicine. The Firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm that has raised $7.7 billion in commitments since inception to invest in growth companies across a wide range of sectors including financial technology, healthcare, digital media & consumer, cloud & IT infrastructure, and software. Great Hill targets investments of $40 million to $250 million. For more information, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

Contact:

Sarah McGrath, Warburg Pincus

(212) 878-6378

sarah.mcgrath@warburgpincus.com

SOURCE Qualifacts

Related Links

http://www.qualifacts.com

