Qualifi and Fountain Partner to Streamline High-Volume Hiring

Qualifi's On-Demand Phone Screening Platform and Fountain's Applicant Tracking System Now Integrate to Maximize High-Volume Hiring Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to further support its joint customers, Qualifi , the phone screening platform for high-volume recruiting, today announced a strategic partnership with Fountain , the world's leading all-in-one applicant tracking system (ATS) for high-volume hiring. The two platforms are now directly integrated to streamline, scale, and expedite the recruiting process for applicants and recruiters alike.

A recent study from Boston Consulting Group and Fountain found that companies that extend a job offer in days instead of weeks increase their hiring rate by more than 80% and bring in better candidates. Now, using Qualifi's asynchronous phone interviews, recruiters can phone screen multiple candidates simultaneously, resulting in faster time-to-hire. Qualifi's platform provides companies the ability to conduct interviews up to seven times faster than traditional phone interviews conducted one at a time— leading to more jobs offered and accepted.

Qualifi's new integration with Fountain ensures recruiters can scale their efforts and track applicants throughout the entire hiring process. The partnership allows teams to easily access candidate responses and share notes on their performance, keeping decision makers more informed and ensuring a smoother, more efficient hiring process for all candidates.

"Recruiters face many of the same issues, whether it's a team of one or 200 they need to know how to find the right candidates without wasting time," said Darrian Mikell, Co-Founder and CEO of Qualifi. "We made Qualifi to help streamline that process. Time is of the essence, and this integration with Fountain is about quickly hiring the right people. It's the perfect opportunity for recruiters to save time while improving the candidate's experience as well."

"By providing recruiters and hiring managers the integrated tools from Fountain and Qualifi, companies are able to reduce the time to hire and generate far more candidates to these companies at a time when candidates are needed most," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain.

"Not only does this partnership aid the recruiter, this also enables the candidate to find a job and start working more quickly and in a manner that is simple and easy."

The integration between Qualifi and Fountain gives recruiters the ability to seamlessly gather interview responses through on-demand phone screenings and candidate assessments as part of the interview process. No scheduling required. Joint customers can use Qualifi to automate the interview and assessment steps in their Fountain workflows, giving recruiters a one-of-a-kind solution that merges two steps into a single experience.

For more information about the partnership, please visit www.qualifi.hr/fountain-partnership .

About Qualifi

Qualifi is the phone screening platform for high-volume recruiting. Using Qualifi recruiters enjoy all the benefits of phone screening with none of the hassle. Qualifi helps you get to the most qualified hirable candidates, weeks before your competition while keeping the candidate experience positive. This speeds up the hiring process, mitigates bias, and maintains a consistent employer brand while allowing recruiters to interview hundreds of candidates in minutes. To learn more, visit qualifi.hr , connect on LinkedIn or check out the Qualifi blog .

About Fountain

Fountain is the market leader in high volume hiring because its solutions enable customers to get ahead of their hiring goals. Fountain's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding quicker, reducing time to hire from weeks to days—or even hours. By simplifying the screening, interviewing and hiring experience, Fountain's solutions keep applicants happy while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that are ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain's website or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn, or the Fountain blog.

SOURCE Qualifi