QualiFi LLC Secures $1 Million Credit Facility for RamClean in Just 48 Hours, Fueling Rapid Growth

WAYNE, Pa. , Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiFi LLC, a leading boutique loan firm specializing in innovative financial solutions, proudly announces the successful facilitation of a $1,000,000 Credit Facility for RamClean, a rapidly expanding commercial cleaning company. Remarkably, this transaction was completed in just 48 hours, underscoring QualiFi's agility and commitment to supporting high-growth businesses.

Founded in 2013 by Charlie Ramshaw, RamClean began as a modest operation in his father's basement. Today, the company has evolved into a powerhouse in the commercial cleaning industry, with annual revenues exceeding $15 million in 2024. With a workforce of over 300 employees and operations in ten major metro areas, RamClean is poised to surpass $20 million in revenue by 2025, thanks to its reputation for delivering top-tier janitorial solutions and white-glove cleaning services.

Faced with the challenges of rapid expansion, including the need for substantial capital and flexible financial solutions, RamClean sought funding beyond the constraints of conventional banking. After exploring various options, including asset-based factoring lines with restrictive terms and lengthy approval processes, Ramshaw turned to QualiFi LLC based on a referral from a trusted advisor.

QualiFi LLC, founded by serial entrepreneur Eddie DeAngelis, is renowned for its ability to provide tailored financial solutions with unparalleled speed and flexibility. Within just 48 hours of engagement, QualiFi secured an uncollateralized $1,000,000 Credit Facility for RamClean, offering terms that matched or exceeded traditional AR factoring lines, but with fewer restrictions and covenants.

Eddie DeAngelis, CEO and Founder of QualiFi LLC, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent achievement: "It is incredible to see the hard work and dedication of our team come to fruition. Our ability to deliver significant financial support with such speed and efficiency reflects the culture and commitment that QualiFi stands for."

DeAngelis continued, "We are thrilled to partner with RamClean and support their impressive growth trajectory. Our team's ability to secure $60+ million in funding year-to-date, with projections to surpass $25 million in Q3, is a testament to our robust network and innovative approach."

QualiFi LLC, headquartered in Wayne, PA, has experienced explosive growth in 2024, driven by its focus on strategic partnerships with entrepreneurs and businesses like RamClean. With its extensive network of banking institutions and lending products, QualiFi is committed to providing dynamic financial solutions that empower businesses to achieve their full potential.

About QualiFi LLC – Borrow, Build, Believe

Launched in 2022, QualiFi offers fast cash to help SMBs of all types meet payroll, pay off a tax lien, gap late receivables, cover rapid growth with inventory and equipment purchases, partner buyouts, leverage opportunities, and/or cover other expenses. Specializing in deals that traditional banks underserve, turn away, or take too long to process, clients rely on QualiFi when the bank says no. Start a line of credit as a safety net today. Learn more at www.GoQualiFi.com.

About RamClean

RamClean, founded in 2013 in Champaign, Illinois, is a leading provider of commercial cleaning services across the United States. Known for its high standards of cleanliness and sanitation, RamClean has grown rapidly to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry.

