QualiFi LLC Secures $5,000,000 SBA 7(a) Financing for West Coast-Based Medical Staffing Company

BROOMALL, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiFi LLC, a provider of strategic business financing solutions, today announced the successful structuring and placement of a $5 million SBA 7(a) loan for a West Coast-based medical staffing company.

The financing will support the company's continued expansion, enhance working capital flexibility, and position the business for sustained long-term growth in the rapidly evolving healthcare staffing sector.

What Makes QualiFi Different Speed Speed QualiFi, LLC Delivers $5 million in SBA Funding to the Medical Industry!

Approximately 30% of the proceeds were used to refinance higher-cost, short-term debt—significantly improving the company's capital structure—while the remaining 70% will be deployed toward strategic growth initiatives, including scaling operations and meeting rising demand across its markets.

The borrower, a growing provider of healthcare personnel to hospitals and medical facilities throughout the West Coast, required a flexible and scalable capital solution to better manage payroll cycles, reduce financing costs, and expand operational capacity. Following a comprehensive underwriting and strategic review process, QualiFi LLC structured and secured an SBA-backed facility aligned with both the company's immediate operational needs and long-term growth objectives.

"This was a case where the business fundamentals were strong, but the capital structure needed to evolve alongside the company's growth," said Eddie DeAngelis, Founder and CEO of QualiFi LLC. "By refinancing higher-cost debt and introducing long-term SBA financing, we created greater stability while providing meaningful runway for continued expansion."

The transaction underscores QualiFi LLC's differentiated approach—combining in-house underwriting expertise, disciplined deal structuring, and deep lender relationships to deliver tailored financing solutions designed for long-term success.

"Access to the right capital at the right time is critical in healthcare staffing, especially given the pace of demand today," said a representative of the borrower. "QualiFi LLC took the time to understand our business and delivered a solution that supports where we're going—not just where we are."

Continued Growth and Expansion

This transaction comes amid a period of strong momentum for QualiFi LLC, as the firm continues to expand its national footprint and client base.

Year-to-date in 2026, QualiFi LLC has secured more than $80 million in financing across a diverse range of industries and has grown its team to over 30 professionals.

Since its founding, the firm has facilitated more than $400 million in total funding, supporting businesses nationwide with customized, growth-oriented capital solutions.

About QualiFi LLC

QualiFi LLC is a boutique business financing firm specializing in creative structuring and securing capital solutions for small to mid-market companies across the United States. Through a combination of in-house underwriting, strategic lender relationships, and a client-first advisory approach, QualiFi provides access to a comprehensive suite of financing options, including SBA loans, lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing, and asset-based lending solutions.

Media Contact

QualiFi LLC

1974 Sproul Road, Suite 200

Broomall, PA 19008

833.933.3665

[email protected]

GoQualiFi.com

SOURCE QualiFi, LLC