QualiFi Secures $3.5 Million Credit Facility to Fuel Client Growth

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiFi , a leading boutique loan firm specializing in innovative financial solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful securing of a $3.5 million credit facility for a global engineering staffing client. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to providing tailored financial solutions that help businesses grow, build, and thrive.

Living its tagline "BORROW, BUILD, BELIEVE" (Trademark Pending) every day, QualiFi has helped countless clients navigate the complexities of financing. For this particular client, a $25 million engineering staffing firm serving industries like automotive, rail, and medical services across five continents, the need for capital was critical to continuing global expansion. However, the client faced delays and challenges when their local bank failed to renew their existing credit facility due to covenant concerns.

In situations like this, where conventional banks typically take 30 to 60 days to re-underwrite existing lines of credit, businesses risk operational disruptions. QualiFi recognized this challenge and quickly stepped in to provide a solution that would keep the client's operations running smoothly.

Eddie DeAngelis, CEO & Founder of QualiFi, highlighted the firm's client-first approach, stating, "You can never go wrong by doing what's best for the customer. At QualiFi, we focus on what truly matters—getting our clients the capital they need to succeed, without the delays or hurdles that often come with traditional bank loans."

Thanks to QualiFi's fast response, the client secured a $3.5 million credit facility at a highly competitive rate of Prime + 1.5%. This financing solution will allow the client to continue its global expansion without interruption.

The deal is another major milestone for Senior Funding Manager Brian McAleer, who has had a record-breaking year at QualiFi. McAleer recently closed a $7.5 million credit facility just a few months ago, and with this new deal, the firm is on track for a strong finish to 2024.

"These successes are thanks to our great team," said McAleer. "From working with trusted lenders to our smooth processing, everyone plays a key role in getting the best results for our clients."

About QualiFi

Launched in 2022, QualiFi offers fast cash to help SMBs of all types meet payroll, pay off a tax lien, gap late receivables, cover rapid growth with inventory and equipment purchases, partner buyouts, leverage opportunities, and/or cover other expenses. Specializing in deals that traditional banks underserve, turn away, or take too long to process, clients rely on QualiFi when the bank says no. Start a line of credit as a safety net today. Learn more at www.GoQualiFi.com .

