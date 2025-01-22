Qualified Data Systems (QDS) Announces Spin-Off from BioTeknica

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Data Systems (QDS), a leader in Software Assurance, Cybersecurity, and Data Science solutions, proudly announces its spin-off from BioTeknica, becoming an independent company. This strategic move positions QDS to focus more sharply on innovation and growth in the fast-evolving HealthTech industry.

For over 20 years, QDS has been a vital part of BioTeknica's success. The spin-off reflects a shared vision, enabling both companies to concentrate on their core strengths and strategic goals.

A New Chapter for QDS

As an independent entity, QDS will:

Innovate Faster: Increased agility and operational flexibility will allow quicker adaptation to client needs.





Strengthen Expertise: By focusing solely on Software Assurance, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, QDS will deliver tailored, cutting-edge solutions.





Drive Growth: Independence creates opportunities for market expansion, new services, and deeper client partnerships.

"This is an exciting milestone for QDS," said Armin Torres, CEO of Qualified Data Systems. "With our autonomy, we can deliver even greater value to our clients while building on the strong foundation we developed with BioTeknica."

Commitment to Excellence

QDS remains fully committed to its clients, employees, and partners. Current projects and services will continue uninterrupted, and the company aims to strengthen its relationships while advancing innovation.

"Our clients are at the core of everything we do," added Torres. "This spin-off empowers us to push boundaries and make an even greater impact."

Looking Ahead

QDS's independence aligns with its vision of improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency for its clients. From enhancing cybersecurity for medical devices to optimizing data strategies, QDS is ready to tackle the challenges of the future.

About Qualified Data Systems (QDS)

Qualified Data Systems (QDS) provides industry-leading services in Software Assurance, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, empowering organizations in healthcare, life sciences, and regulated industries with innovative, technology-driven solutions.

For more information, visit https://qualifiedsystems.com or follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/qualifieddatasystems/

