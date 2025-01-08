Qualified Health Launches with $30M Seed Funding to Develop the Infrastructure for Generative AI in Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Health today announced its launch with $30 million in seed funding to develop the infrastructure for generative AI in healthcare. The major investors are SignalFire, Healthier Capital, Town Hall Ventures, and Frist Cressey Ventures, along with participation from Intermountain Ventures, Flare Capital Partners, and prominent healthcare and technology sector angels.

"Healthcare stands at a pivotal moment, our providers are overwhelmed, our costs are increasing, and we must make a change," said Justin Norden, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Qualified Health. "This strong backing from leading healthcare-technology investors and health systems validates our approach to bridging the gap between Generative AI's potential and healthcare's need for reliability, transparency, and safety."

The company's technology solution provides healthcare organizations with comprehensive infrastructure to implement and scale generative AI solutions safely. Key features include:

Enforceable Governance: Role-based access controls, risk alerts, data privacy protections, and safeguards against AI hallucinations

Healthcare Agent Creation: Infrastructure enabling healthcare teams to rapidly develop and deploy AI agents for workflow automation

Post-Deployment Monitoring: Complete observability of application performance and usage, with human-in-the-loop evaluation and escalation systems

"While other industries have seen transformative benefits from generative AI, healthcare adoption has been cautious due to justified concerns about safety and reliability," said Qualified Health board member Sooah Cho from SignalFire. "Qualified Health's infrastructure creates the foundation of trust necessary for healthcare organizations to confidently deploy these powerful tools."

"What sets Qualified Health apart is their unique approach to healthcare AI governance," said Navid Farzad of Frist Cressey Ventures. "Their platform enables health systems to maintain control while accelerating innovation – a crucial balance that the industry has been seeking."

The company brings together an experienced founding team with backgrounds spanning healthcare delivery, AI development, and quality improvement:

Justin Norden , MD, MBA (CEO/Co-founder): Stanford Medicine faculty member and former CEO/Co-founder of Trustworthy AI (acquired by Waymo/Google)

Shantanu Phatakwala: (CCO/Co-founder): Former Chief Data Science Officer at Haven (Amazon/JP Morgan Chase/Berkshire Hathaway venture)

Beau Norgeot, PhD (CAIO/Co-founder): Former VP of AI at Elevance and Chief AI Officer at Lucid Lane

Nirav R. Shah , MD, MPH (Co-founder): Stanford Medicine faculty member and Former COO of Kaiser Permanente SoCal and NY State Health Commissioner

Kedar Mate , MD (CMO/Co-founder): Former President and CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI)

Notable angel investors include Frank Williams (former CEO/Founder of Evolent), Justin Kan (former CEO/Founder of Twitch), Bill Veghte (former EVP Microsoft, EVP Hewlett Packard), Varsha Rao (former CEO of Nurx), and more.

"The caliber of talent Qualified Health has assembled is extraordinary," noted Meera Mani, MD from Town Hall Ventures. "This team brings together decades of healthcare transformation experience with deep technical expertise in AI – exactly what's needed to solve one of healthcare's most complex challenges."

"We're at the beginning of a fundamental shift in how healthcare is delivered," added Amir Dan Rubin from Healthier Capital. "Qualified Health is uniquely positioned to become the cornerstone that enables safe, effective AI deployment across the entire healthcare ecosystem. The opportunity ahead is immense."

About Qualified Health:

Qualified Health is a public benefit corporation providing the infrastructure for generative AI in healthcare. Through its comprehensive platform, deep healthcare expertise, and commitment to provider partnerships, Qualified Health enables healthcare organizations to unlock the value of generative AI responsibly. For more information, visit www.qualifiedhealthai.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

