Qualified Health Raises $125M Series B to Meet Growing Demand for Enterprise AI Transformation Across Health Systems

Leading health systems including Mercy, Emory Healthcare, University of Rochester Medicine, Jefferson Health, and the University of Texas System are partnering with Qualified Health to deploy and scale AI safely across the enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Health , a public benefit corporation providing a secure enterprise AI platform built for health systems, today announced a $125 million Series B financing round led by global venture capital firm, New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), with participation from new investors Transformation Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, Cathay Innovation, and Menlo Ventures' Anthology Fund, an AI innovation fund created in partnership with Anthropic. Existing investors SignalFire, Frist Cressey Ventures, Flare Capital Partners, Healthier Capital, Town Hall Ventures, and Intermountain Ventures also participated.

Qualified Health's financing reflects growing demand from health systems seeking a platform partner capable of deploying and scaling AI safely across the entire organization, rather than through isolated pilots.

"We are living through a generational shift, one where AI doesn't just augment how organizations work but fundamentally transforms them from the inside out," said Mohamad Makhzoumi, Co-CEO of NEA, who will join Qualified Health's Board of Directors in conjunction with the financing. "From NEA's nearly five decades of company-building experience, we believe the organizations shaping the next era of healthcare innovation will be those helping health systems reimagine every administrative and clinical workflow from the ground up, and Qualified Health is exactly that company. We are thrilled to lead this financing and to partner with Justin and team to accelerate healthcare's AI transformation and shape the future of healthcare enterprises across the country."

"Health systems today are operating under extraordinary pressure, from rising labor costs to tightening reimbursement, while managing increasing complexity in patient care," said Jared Kesselheim, MD, Managing Partner at Transformation Capital. "What stood out to us about Qualified Health is that the team approaches this work as medical care specialists, with a deep understanding of the realities health systems face every day. That perspective allows them to identify where AI can create meaningful clinical and operational impact. We're excited to partner with Justin and the Qualified Health team as they help leading health systems navigate this next phase of healthcare."

Early partners are already seeing results

Mercy, Emory Healthcare, University of Rochester Medicine, Jefferson Health, and all eight health institutions of the University of Texas System, including UT Medical Branch, UT Health San Antonio, MD Anderson Cancer Center, UT Health Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center, UT Health Tyler, UT Rio Grande Valley, and Dell Medical School at UT Austin, are partnering with Qualified Health to redesign clinical and operational workflows across the enterprise.

Across Qualified Health's health system partners, early deployments are already delivering measurable results in revenue uplift and cost savings.

At the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), within the first six months, Qualified Health established a secure data foundation across EHR and non-EHR data sources, deployed multiple assistants and automated workflows, and generated more than $15 million in measurable run-rate impact.

"Qualified Health has been an exceptional partner as we build and execute our AI strategy at UTMB," said Peter McCaffrey, MD, Chief AI & Digital Officer at University of Texas Medical Branch. "Their team brings deep expertise and a real willingness to dive deep alongside our clinicians, operators, and leadership teams. Together, we've been able to focus on the highest-priority opportunities, move quickly from idea to implementation, and stay ahead of the curve as we navigate this period of rapid change. The ROI has already exceeded expectations."

At Mercy, leaders are using the platform to rethink workflows across the health system.

"This is about transforming care in a way that every patient encounter is safer, more connected and more human," said Byron Yount, Chief Data & AI Officer at Mercy. "AI allows us to simplify complex workflows, anticipate patient needs earlier and give caregivers the time and clarity they need to provide high-quality care. Our partnership with Qualified Health accelerates this transformation, helping us turn AI into a meaningful path for better outcomes and a better daily experience for the people we serve."

Turning AI ambition into operational reality

Qualified Health works with health system leadership to define a practical strategy for AI adoption, deliver immediate value on the highest priority problems, and build the capabilities required for long-term transformation.

Scaling AI across the enterprise is as much an organizational challenge as a technical one. Health systems must integrate fragmented data sources, embed AI into live clinical and operational workflows, and maintain rigorous governance, while bringing clinicians and staff along the journey through upskilling and change management

"About a year ago, we convened a summit of twenty health system AI and C-suite leaders to discuss how their organizations are implementing AI," said Jared Kesselheim, MD, Managing Partner at Transformation Capital. "What we heard consistently was the need for a trusted partner and platform that could help them deploy AI safely, responsibly, and in compliance with healthcare regulations while also avoiding the complexity of working with many different point solutions. As we got to know the Qualified Health team, we gained deep conviction that their company is ideally positioned to be this trusted partner – conviction that was reinforced by the enthusiasm of the health systems already working with them and the depth of those partnerships."

Safety and governance are embedded directly into the platform, including clinician oversight, full auditability and traceability of decisions, clear source attributions, and continuous monitoring after deployment.

"Working with Qualified Health helps us strengthen our commitment to safe and responsible integration of AI technologies within administrative workflows," says Lisa Nelson, Chief Applications Officer at University of Rochester Medicine. "We're able to harness their infrastructure and discipline as we work toward a system-wide, centralized strategy, where AI is deployed while preserving and building upon our top-quality patient experience and health outcomes."

"What AI can do as a longitudinal platform for health systems is the quintessential use case," said Mohamad Makhzoumi, co-CEO of NEA and lead investor in the round. "At NEA, we are known for making very large investments in a small, select number of companies we believe in deeply, and we are going all-in on Qualified Health as the launch pad for health systems to transform their organizations. We will be a partner in building Qualified Health the way Salesforce was built for sales, the way Workday was built for HR. This is a category-defining opportunity."

Looking ahead

The Qualified Health platform currently supports more than 500,000 users across health systems representing approximately 7% of U.S. hospital revenue. The new capital will support continued investment in Qualified Health's enterprise platform, accelerating deployment across health system partners while expanding governance, monitoring, and infrastructure required for mission-critical AI in healthcare.

"We have been trusted with large, transformational mandates, and we've built a team and platform designed to deliver on that responsibility," said Justin Norden, CEO and co-founder of Qualified Health. "This next phase is about deepening those partnerships, scaling responsibly, and proving that AI can deliver better patient outcomes, stronger financial sustainability, and meaningful relief for the clinicians who carry this system on their backs. The health systems we serve are not just looking for incremental improvement. They're looking to fundamentally transform how care is delivered, and we're honored to be their partner in that work."

About Qualified Health

Qualified Health is the enterprise AI platform and strategic AI partner helping health systems deploy safe and scalable AI to drive measurable clinical and financial outcomes. Its platform combines workflow automation, agent development, clinical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and end-to-end governance with deep healthcare and AI expertise, helping healthcare leaders realize value at scale.

Qualified Health is built and led by former health system executives, frontline physicians from leading institutions, clinical transformation experts, and Silicon Valley engineers, bringing the domain depth and operational rigor required to deploy, scale, and govern AI applications safely and responsibly at enterprise scale.

For more information, visit www.qualifiedhealthai.com .

Media Contact:

Yancey Casey

Supreme Communications on behalf of Qualified Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualified Health