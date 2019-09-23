Qualified Remodeler names Kitchen Magic the 2019 Top Kitchen Performer in its 41st annual nationwide ranking.

NAZARETH, Pa., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Qualified Remodeler, the premier publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the United States, has awarded Kitchen Magic its Top Performer, Kitchens Category, as published in the August 2019 issue of Qualified Remodeler magazine.

"This is a tremendous honor for us. We are humbled by the recognition, but more importantly, it reinforces that we are doing right by our employees, our customers and our business," said Brett Bacho, President of Kitchen Magic.

Since 1978, Qualified Remodeler, (QR) has tracked the industry's 500 most successful companies. This year, the Top 500 companies generated $10.9 billion in remodeling sales on over 1.3 million jobs.



All winners are chosen as a 2019 Top 500 remodeler by the magazine's editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria, which included: installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association memberships, industry certifications, industry awards and community service. This is the 18th year Kitchen Magic has appeared on the list.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success." Additional information on the Top 500 can be found at www.qualifiedremodeler.com/Top-500.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Celebrating their 40th year in business, Kitchen Magic has transformed over 50,000 kitchens. Their customized cabinet refacing process allows homeowners to transform their kitchens in less time, with less stress and at an amazing value. Kitchen Magic is currently recognized as the largest specialty cabinet refacing and remodeling company in the Northeast. Kitchen Magic is also an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, an eight-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award and a Best of Houzz Award winner. From modest beginnings in 1979, operating out of a small office in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with just one employee, the company has grown into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and home office in Nazareth that employs close to 200 people throughout the Northeast. (www.kitchenmagic.com)­­

