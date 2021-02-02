Qualified.com Welcomes Longtime Salesforce Executive Dan Darcy as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified, the conversational sales and marketing platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, today announced it has hired industry luminary and longtime Salesforce executive Dan Darcy as Chief Customer Officer. Darcy brings over 13 years of leadership at Salesforce to help enterprise B2B brands such as Adobe, Bitly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot and VMWare succeed on the Qualified platform.

Darcy is joining Qualified amidst the backdrop of incredible company growth and momentum. Over the past year, the company announced $12 million in Series A financing with investment from Salesforce Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures, achieved 800% YoY revenue growth and tripled its team. The company plans to quadruple revenue in 2021 and more than double the size of its workforce.

As the latest Salesforce executive to join Qualified, Darcy will lead Qualified's groundbreaking customer program, a new technology and services model with an obsession over guaranteed customer success and value creation. Darcy will also serve on the company's executive leadership team.

Before Qualified, Darcy was most recently Salesforce SVP of sales and partner enablement. Previously, he served as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's Head of Customer Visions, where he championed the voice of Salesforce customers and took center stage at their awe-inspiring events, including Dreamforce.

"Our #1 value at Qualified is trusted customer success, and we prioritize the needs of our customers above everything else," said Kraig Swensrud, co-founder and CEO of Qualified. "After knowing Dan for more than a decade and working alongside him at Salesforce, it's clear that there is no better executive to bring the value of Qualified to Salesforce customers, Salesforce partners and the entire Salesforce Ohana."

B2B marketers spend more than $6B driving qualified buyers to their website, but their sales teams have no way of knowing when a buyer arrives, and no way of meeting with them in that pivotal moment. And in 2020, B2B sales and marketing changed forever, with a new dependence on virtual selling.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Qualified team in leading a transformation in the way B2B companies meet with their buyers," said Dan Darcy, Chief Customer Officer at Qualified. "The world has gone digital, and the corporate website is no longer just for marketing. It's now the place for inside sales teams to meet with target buyers at the exact moment that they're ready to engage in a sales conversation. This is the future of B2B selling."

About Qualified.com

Qualified is the conversational sales and marketing platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, Bitly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset — their corporate website — to identify their most valuable buyers, understand their intent and instantly start a sales conversation. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified runs natively on Salesforce to give companies a 360-degree view of their website visitors, and is ranked #1 in its category on the Salesforce AppExchange. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.

