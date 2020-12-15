Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Expanded Applications of ALAN Anticancer Platform Technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent entitled "Anti-Nucleolin Agent-Conjugated Nanoparticles as Radio-Sensitizers and/or MRI Contrast Agents" regarding the Company's ALAN (Aptamer-Linked Anti-Nucleolin) technology. This patent issued to the University of Louisville (UofL) protects the ALAN technology for use with cancer radiation therapy and for imaging tumors utilizing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The novel ALAN technology has several other potential applications, including its use as a monotherapy for the treatment of cancer and as a vehicle to deliver other anticancer compounds directly to tumors. In 2018, Qualigen obtained exclusive worldwide rights from the UofL for the use of the ALAN technology.

The gold nanoparticle component of ALAN is believed to enhance radiation therapy by "magnifying" the effects of radiation on the targeted tumor cells with the potential to justify lower radiation exposure and, in turn, decrease side effects. ALAN may also potentially be used in combination with MRIs to provide higher-resolution images of solid tumors and tumor cells as special imaging dyes attach to the gold nanoparticle compound.

"With the issuance of this patent, we continue to build our intellectual property portfolio as a key component to protect our technologies under development," stated Michael Poirier, Qualigen's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "ALAN is a valuable therapeutic platform technology that may be applied in numerous indications. Currently, we are evaluating strategic options on how to develop and monetize these additional applications while we continue to advance ALAN in our development pipeline against acute myeloid leukemia."

ALAN is a DNA aptamer-based anticancer drug candidate that combines the DNA aptamer AS1411 with a gold nanoparticle to dramatically increase its potency. This drug candidate has the potential to target and destroy tumor cells in a wide variety of cancer types with minimal side effects. The Company plans to commence Phase 1 human trials with ALAN in 2021 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, its lead indication.

"The issuance of this patent for ALAN further protects this technology's potential broad applicability as a treatment for cancer," added Paula Bates, PhD, Professor of Medicine at UofL. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Qualigen as we plan to enter this drug candidate into clinical trials as a therapeutic next year. We believe ALAN has the potential to be more targeted than available cancer treatments with the ability not to harm normal healthy cells resulting in less side effects for the patient."

Qualigen currently has 58 issued and pending patents and has in-licensed rights to a further 42 issued and pending patents.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. The Company's cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also a drug candidate for use in treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes' proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. Because Qualigen's therapeutic candidates are still in the development stage, Qualigen's only products that are currently commercially available are FastPack System diagnostic instruments and test kits, used in physician offices, clinics and small hospitals around the world. The FastPack System menu includes rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests for cancer, men's health, hormone function, vitamin D status and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Qualigen's facility in Carlsbad, California is FDA and ISO Certified and its FastPack product line is sold worldwide by its commercial partner Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC. For more information on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit https://www.qualigeninc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to prospects for ALAN, and the timing of the Company's proposed Phase 1 clinical trial of ALAN against acute myeloid leukemia. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline; that the Company will successfully develop any drugs or therapeutic devices (or ALAN for imaging); that preclinical or clinical development of the Company's drugs or therapeutic devices (or ALAN for imaging) will be successful; that future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs or therapeutic devices (or ALAN for imaging) will receive required regulatory approvals or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's current owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products (or ALAN for imaging); that the Company will be able to maintain or expand market demand and/or market share for the Company's FastPack diagnostic products generally, particularly in view of COVID-19-related deferral of patients' physician-office visits and FastPack reimbursement pricing challenges; that adoption and placement of FastPack PRO System instruments (which are the only FastPack instruments on which the Company's SARS-CoV-2 IgG test kits can be run) will be widespread; that the Company will be able to manufacture the FastPack PRO System instruments and SARS-CoV-2 IgG test kits successfully; that any commercialization of the FastPack PRO System instruments and SARS-CoV-2 IgG test kits will be profitable; or that the FDA will ultimately approve an Emergency Use Authorization for the Company's SARS-CoV-2 IgG test. The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business (including events beyond the Company's control, such as epidemics and resulting changes) can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

