Qualigen Therapeutics Appoints Amy Broidrick to its Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN) announced today the addition of pharmaceutical executive Amy Broidrick to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Broidrick's background includes key roles in the successful worldwide launches and marketing of VYTORIN™, Zetia™ and Celebrex™.

"Amy brings to Qualigen 25 years of operational, strategic and commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and we are delighted to welcome her as a member of our Board of Directors," said Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen. "Her expertise in corporate development, marketing and business innovation with global organizations, as well as with small cap companies, will be a valuable asset as we execute our business strategy and advance our therapeutics development programs in several areas."

Since 2016, Ms. Broidrick has served as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development at Viking Therapeutics with responsibility for building and implementing the US and global corporate and business development function. Before that, she was Vice President, Head of Global Marketing Excellence and Business Innovation with EMD Serono (part of Merck KGaA), where she led global and country brand and launch planning, and led strategic transformation initiatives. From 2010-2012, Ms. Broidrick was Vice President, Head of Marketing and Commercialization at Arena Pharmaceuticals, where she led marketing and commercialization planning for a first-in-class obesity drug and also oversaw Portfolio Planning. Before Arena, she held various roles of increasing responsibility at Merck & Co., including Global Brand Leader with P&L accountability; she led Merck & Co.'s new products marketing planning across brands and pipeline for the Asia Pacific region.

Ms. Broidrick holds a BA from Farleigh Dickinson University, completed further undergraduate studies at Wroxton College in England and performed post-graduate work at Farleigh Dickinson.

"I am super excited to join the Board of Directors at Qualigen at this pivotal time in the development and planning for filing and launch of the therapeutics pipeline, including promising drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, as well as COVID-19," she said.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for almost 20 years. The Company's cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also being studied for use in treating viral-based infectious diseases, including COVID-19. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes' proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. Because Qualigen's therapeutic candidates are still in the development stage, Qualigen's only products that are currently commercially available are FastPack System diagnostic instruments and test kits, used in physician offices, clinics and small hospitals around the world. The FastPack System menu includes rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests for cancer, men's health, hormone function, vitamin D status and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Qualigen's facility in Carlsbad, California is FDA and ISO Certified and its FastPack product line is sold worldwide by its commercial partner Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC. For more information on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit https://www.qualigeninc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to therapeutics development at the Company. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully develop any drugs or therapeutic devices; that preclinical or clinical development of the Company's drugs or therapeutic devices will be successful; that clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline; that future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs or therapeutic devices will receive required regulatory approvals or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's current owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; and that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products. The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fails to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business (including events beyond the Company's control, such as epidemics and resulting changes) can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE Qualigen, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualigeninc.com

