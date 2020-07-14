Qualis Capital Announces Strategic Partnership With WealthShield And Wealth Advisor Growth Network

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualis Capital LLC today announced their strategic partnership to be the exclusive alternative investment solution for both WealthShield and Wealth Advisor Growth Network (WAGN). With technology being a key component in every day business, and the need for access to quality alternative investments in the High Net Worth community on the rise, the recently launched platform will seek to provide their Financial Advisors and Teams direct access to vetted alternative investment managers at lower minimums and institutional pricing.

"We know many advisors want to provide alternative solutions to their clients, but historically most solutions have been too expensive and complicated. We are excited to partner with Qualis to drive down costs to the client, increase access with lower minimums, simplify the due diligence process and give our advisors access to world class alternative managers." – Jay Hummel, Partner, Wealth Advisor Growth Network.

"I am very excited to partner with the Qualis team and to provide quality alternative investment offerings to our clients. Given where current valuations are in US stocks and bonds, I feel that alternatives are going to play a bigger and much more prominent role in a portfolio moving forward. Qualis provides a turn-key solution, an attractive user interface, and the flexibility necessary to provide customized solutions at the end client level. The pursuit of scalable customization is something that drives WealthShield and I know it drives Quails as well. We look forward to a long-term partnership with the Qualis team." - Clint Sorenson, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer of WealthShield, LLC

"We are truly excited about being chosen as the exclusive alternatives solution for both WealthShield and WAGN in providing their Banks, RIA's, and Independent's with the best quality solution for all their alternative needs." - Antonio DeRosa, CEO of Qualis Capital LLC.

About WealthShield

WealthShield, LLC ("WealthShield") is a third-party investment consultant, otherwise known as an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO). WealthShield partners with independent advisors and RIAs looking to grow their business, offering everything from investment solutions to middle- and back-office support. WealthShield currently works with approximately 29 wealth management firms in an OCIO capacity. In addition, they partner with other investment service providers to help research and develop customized portfolio solutions for the advisors they support. WealthShield's flexible partnership model enables advisors to remove the operational burden of running their day to day business so they can focus on what matters most – the end client. For additional information, please visit: https://wealthshield.co/

About Wealth Advisor Growth Network (WAGN)

WAGN is a consultant and investor working with RIAs, Hybrids and Breakaways to help them build the best run firms in the industry, deliver faster growth, and create more value for their clients. For additional information, please visit: https://wagn.biz/

About Qualis Capital

Qualis Capital LLC, headquartered in New York City, is a financial services platform offering a marketplace for private alternative investments. Their cloud-based asset allocation platform provides the High Net Worth community direct access to curated alternative investments, generally at lower minimums, and at institutional pricing. For more information, visit www.qualiscapital.com

