Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies, and Tektonux Announce Merger Creating Missile Defense and Space Domain Awareness Platform

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualis, InTrack Radar Technologies ("InTrack"), and Tektonux today announced their merger to form a company combining hardware and software products for the agile modernization of missile defense, space domain awareness, integrated fires, and electronic warfare. The new company – a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners – iteratively improves missions through advanced signals engineering and artificial intelligence-enabled software solutions, better supporting customers across the U.S. Army, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and NASA.

The combined platform produces specialized hardware and software faster than the pace of near-peer enemies to identify, track, and respond to emerging threats and rapidly-evolving missions. Its integrated solutions introduce cutting-edge capabilities to improve the performance of ballistic missile early warning and space surveillance systems. The company's Phoenix NexGen User Experience Framework integrates artificial intelligence agents into human teams for C2 missions and missile defense applications. Additional capabilities support signal collection and analysis in contested electromagnetic environments.

"This combination of capabilities represents a major advancement in our ability to support the warfighter across the sensor-to-shooter continuum," said Qualis Chief Executive Officer Rod Duke. "By bringing together pioneering domain expertise, continuously-improved software and hardware, and mission-proven engineering, we are able to produce and pivot faster for our customers' new missions."

All three organizations bring decades of experience supporting the development and modernization of radar, missile defense, electronic warfare, and space-based systems. With operations centered in Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the combined company provides industry-leading expertise and innovative products across major sensor and C2 programs critical to air and missile defense.

"The InTrack team has focused on rapidly responding to our customers' requirements for radar and electro-optical sensor modernization and enhanced space domain awareness," said InTrack co-founder and CEO Morgan Nicholson. "As mission demands grow in complexity and scale, this combination positions us to deliver even more quickly and effectively."

Beyond the expertise and experience of the team, the company's differentiated intellectual property accelerates capability development and automates mission elements. The company has successfully deployed its products in support of air defense, space domain awareness, and uncrewed platform management missions.

"New technologies do not work on real missions if users cannot make them work. With this merger we can extend effective user experiences and help humans team with artificial intelligence across more platforms," said Tektonux co-founder and CEO Mike Hubler. "Bluestone's commitment to investing in people and technology catalyzes our application of commercial gaming and automation to users managing complex space and defense missions."

The combined organization employs more than 400 professionals and maintains advanced laboratory facilities in Huntsville and an observatory in Colorado Springs to support mission development and innovation.

About Qualis

Qualis is a leading producer of engineering products, modeling and simulation engines, rapid test and evaluation tools, and research and development activities supporting national security and space programs. The company brings deep expertise in RF engineering, signals analysis, missile systems, and space systems, with a focus on positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and guidance, navigation, and control (GNC).

About InTrack Radar Technologies

InTrack Radar Technologies specializes in ground-based radar and electro-optical solutions supporting space domain awareness, missile warning, and missile defense missions. The company provides hardware prototyping, advanced modeling and simulation, cutting-edge algorithm development, and engineering services, supported by proprietary software that tracks orbital objects and analyzes spacecraft behavior.

About Tektonux

Tektonux is a user-centered software development company specializing in AI-enabled user experience frameworks for complex command-and-control systems. Its proprietary development framework accelerates the delivery of video game interfaces, commercial information systems and emerging AI concepts to mission-critical users and platforms.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, and investing in businesses supporting critical national security missions.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners