Qualitas Dental Partners Accelerates Growth in Central Rhode Island

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Qualitas Dental Partners

Aug 26, 2026, 12:28 ET

SHARON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas Dental Partners announces a new partnership with a longstanding general dental practice in Central Rhode Island, further expanding its network across Southern New England.

The practice has a trusted reputation for personalized, high-quality care, a strong commitment to its local community, and a shared dedication to coordinating care with high-quality specialists.

As part of Qualitas Dental Partners, the practice will retain its identity and patient-first philosophy while benefiting from expanded resources, clinical collaboration, and operational support.

This partnership marks another strategic step in Qualitas Dental Partners' expansion throughout Rhode Island and its commitment to building a collaborative network centered on exceptional patient experiences and better patient oral health outcomes through its coordinated care model.

Founded by dentists, for dentists, Qualitas Dental Partners believes specialty dental care should be performed by high-quality dental specialists and supports a network of general and specialty practices focused on improving patient oral health through coordinated care across Southern New England.

For additional information, inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Qualitas Dental Partners
Qualitas Dental Partners is a doctor-owned dental partnership based in Southern New England. It is comprised of renowned providers practicing across the spectrum of general dentistry and all dental specialties. Qualitas' mission is to provide exceptional patient care and outcomes through a conscientious partnership between dentists and supporting team members. To honor this focus, new partners are carefully selected and approved by current members. For more information, please visit www.theqdp.com.

SOURCE Qualitas Dental Partners

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