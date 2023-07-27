Qualitas Health (iwi life) Appoints Tom Dimke as New CEO

Leading Algae Supplements Company Adds Seasoned Industry Executive

HOUSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas Health, LLC (dba iwi life) announced the appointment of Thomas Dimke as CEO. Dimke joins iwi life from SFI Health, a global premium natural healthcare products company where he served as General Manager for the Americas.

Dimke's strong healthcare and supplements background aligns with that of iwi life CFO, Mike Youngmark, who recently joined the company from Vital Proteins, where he held various senior finance and commercialization roles.

Thomas Dimke, CEO, iwi life
Dimke shared, "iwi life is a high growth brand with so much to offer consumers and health care professionals from both a clinical and sustainability perspective. You don't see brands like this with such a depth of internal scientific expertise producing their own core ingredient. The opportunity to join a company focused on the health and well-being of customers and the planet is tremendously worthwhile. I cannot wait to spend time at our farm."

Prior to Dimke's position at SFI Health, he held roles as President of Union Springs Healthcare, Corporate Vice President at Omnicare, Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Services at inVentiv Health, and senior positions at Cardinal Health, Kenexa, Innovex and Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals.

Youngmark shared, "I'm excited to welcome Tom to the team. He has a unique set of skills, and a great understanding of the health and wellness fields. He's a great addition to help us bring the right clinically validated products to the Omega-3 and protein markets in the right way."

Dimke holds a Master of Science degree from Saint Michael's College in Vermont, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont.

About iwi life
iwi life is an award-winning natural products leader dedicated to unlocking the nutritional superpower of algae to benefit consumer health and planetary sustainability. The company owns their own algae farm in Texas and holds several patents related to their proprietary strain of algae, Nannochloropsis. They have a partner farm in New Mexico that is the largest outdoor algae farm in North America. They developed a proprietary platform to launch scientifically formulated health and nutrition products that are algae based, vegan and sustainable. For more information about their supplements, their algae farming or retail partners, visit iwilife.com.

