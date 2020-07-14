Quálitas Pilots FleetUp's Telematics Devices

MEXICO CITY, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quálitas, a Mexican automotive insurance company, launched a pilot program to study telemetry systems' impact on accident rates.

"One of Quálitas' most urgent priorities is to help our customers find and adopt the best state-of-the-art telemetry technologies," said Mario Alberto Villa, Deputy Director of Risk Prevention at Quálitas. "FleetUp, a telematics provider, combines a powerful online platform with tools that monitor vehicles, driver safety, and engine health in real time. Their solution helps managers make better decisions, save money on fuel, perform preventative maintenance tasks, find fast routes, create geofences, monitor speeding, comply with FMCSA regulations, and more. By using this telematics platform, our carriers are reducing accidents and preventing their catastrophic economic impacts."

The pilot program's goal was to see if telemetry systems could reduce accidents and collisions, as well as reduce gasoline waste and improve transportation companies' productivity.

Oscar Pedrajo, CEO of FleetUp Mexico, points out that, "It has been great to work with Quálitas, to see how they adopt new technologies and how deeply they care about reducing accidents. They have high standards and set rigorous quality benchmarks. We've met all of them. Working with Quálitas has shown us just how much they care about road safety. FleetUp and Qualitas are working to innovate, to generate, and to analyze Big Data. Together, we're building a safer future."

Contact:

Ted Carmichael - [email protected]

SOURCE FleetUp

Related Links

http://www.fleetup.com

