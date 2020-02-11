Qualitel Corporation Wins Highest Honors at Circuits Assembly 2020 Service Excellence Awards for 2nd Year in a Row

For its SEA awards, Circuit Assembly compiles survey results of EMS customers in the following categories-- Quality, Technology, Dependability, Responsiveness, and Value for the Price. Qualitel not only received the highest ranking for each individual category, it was also ranked highest in all categories combined. For more information about the award, please go to https://www.circuitsassembly.com/ca/editorial/service-excellence-award .

"This is a great achievement for Qualitel to receive this award for the 2nd year in a row," said Tuanhai Hoang, President of Qualitel. "We want to thank our customers for ranking us highest and the Qualitel team's extraordinary performance to make this happen!"

Qualitel, based in Everett, Washington, provides mission critical electronics manufacturing services to aerospace, medical, defense, and industrial customers. Qualitel focuses on the highest reliability and on-time delivery as well as being transparent with its costs to provide the best value. Customers trust Qualitel to take care of their electronics manufacturing needs. At Qualitel, we believe if we can help our customers be successful, we will all be successful. Qualitel is registered with FDA, FAA, ITAR, ISO9001, ISO13485, and AS9100. Qualitel will be celebrating 25 years in business this July. For more information, please visit Qualitel.com.

To further serve its customers, Qualitel launched a quick-turn and prototype division named Qualitel Express. Qualitel Express has an independent team and facility with 2 SMT lines, 3D AOI, 3D SPI (Solder Paste Inspection), and X-Ray. Beginning In 2020, Qualitel Express installed a new solder paste jet printer and a Mycronics My300DX SMT pick and place system. For more information, please visit QualitelExpress.com.

Please contact:

sales@qualitel.com

Qualitel.com or QualitelExpress.com

425-423-8388

SOURCE Qualitel

Related Links

qualitel.com

