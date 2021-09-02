Qualitest Announces Anbu Muppidathi to Take the Reins as CEO

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest ( https://qualitestgroup.com ), a leading AI powered quality engineering firm, announced that Anbu Muppidathi is stepping into the role of CEO, succeeding Norm Merritt. Anbu joined the firm as the CEO (designate) in February this year.

A technology veteran with more than 30 years of experience in business transformation and technology modernization, Anbu brings world-class go-to-market and operational expertise that helps Qualitest continue its growth trajectory. Anbu most recently served as the Global Head of Cognizant's Enterprise Cloud Application Services practice. Prior to that, he was the Global Head of Cognizant's Quality Engineering and Assurance practice.

"We could not be more excited to have Anbu lead us on our journey to be the preferred quality orchestrator for our clients, enabling them to modernize and most-effectively run their businesses using world-class software," Norm Merritt said. "Anbu's depth of experience in the space, along with his ability to take companies to the next level, is what we need as we make some bold moves to solidify our position as the best quality assurance and engineering firm in the world."

When Norm joined Qualitest as CEO in September of 2018, the company was at an important inflection point in transforming from a founder-led business into a global leader in quality assurance. Three years later, the company is in an excellent position following five acquisitions and strong organic growth. Norm will now move to a non-executive board seat.

"This is a pivotal point for Qualitest as we continue to grow organically and transform our business to make our customers stronger," Anbu Muppidathi said. "Qualitest is a trusted and modern quality engineering partner, helping customers modernize their businesses to provide superior customer experience while achieving speed, quality and efficiency. I am very excited to lead the company into the next generation of the digital engineering landscape."

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, India, Israel, Germany, Romania, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

