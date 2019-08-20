Qualitest Opens New Headquarters in London Amid Period of Rapid Expansion

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest independent software testing and quality assurance company, has opened its new headquarters in Central London following a period of worldwide growth. Serving as a central location with easy access to Qualitest's US, Israel, India and Romanian offices, London is also a base for prominent existing clients as well as a wide array of world leading companies seen as prospective clients.

The new office, based close to Liverpool Street station, brings together employees located across greater London. Following an injection of capital resulting from Bridgepoint's taking of a majority stake in Qualitest, the company is expected to accelerate its acquisition strategy and global expansion.

Having recently signed new contracts with leading companies across the telecommunications, insurance, banking, government and cyber security sectors in the last few months – Qualitest is expected to more than double the number of quality engineers in the UK over the next three years. The London headquarters is expected to be a hub for Qualitest's EMEA expansion with the expectation of significant growth in terms of clients, headcount and revenue.

The new office has been designed to facilitate collaborative conversation between teams, with breakout spaces, an auditorium, spacious meeting rooms and an open plan kitchen.

Norm Merritt, CEO at Qualitest said: "Having a state-of-the-art global headquarters is a significant step for Qualitest as we continue to expand our global base. London remains a global hotspot for technology and innovation, and we look forward to the new possibilities it will bring."

Brian Shea, Managing Director for UK and Europe at Qualitest said, "Qualitest's capabilities are London's best kept QA secret. Moving the headquarters to London begins an exciting phase of development for our corporate and EMEA teams. Capitalising on the traction of our recent client wins, we expect to create hundreds of new jobs in the software testing market, and advance London as a central hub for Quality Engineering on the world's stage."

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing to adopt new innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. It leverages its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.



