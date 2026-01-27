QUALITY BEVERAGE WORKERS IN MASSACHUSETTS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Merchandisers and Salespeople Choose Representation with Local 170

TAUNTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80 merchandisers and salespeople at Quality Beverage in Taunton, Mass., have voted to join Teamsters Local 170, seeking higher wages, better benefits, and a strong voice on the job. Over 170 drivers and warehouse workers at Quality Beverage are already represented by the Teamsters.

"I am proud of these workers for remaining united throughout this organizing campaign. They saw the benefits that their co-workers gained through Teamsters representation and wanted the same respect in the workplace," said Shannon R. George, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 170.

"This win highlights the power of union organizing," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our strong collective bargaining agreements continue to inspire more workers to join the Teamsters. These members keep the company moving and deserve a contract that honors their worth."

Quality Beverage is the largest Anheuser-Busch distributor in Massachusetts, with a delivery territory covering more than 75 percent of the state.

"I voted to become a Teamster in the spirit of those who came before me and those who will come after me," said Tyle Benson, a merchandiser with Quality Beverage. "I want to build a career here, one that includes better and safer working conditions, livable wages, better benefits, and job security for me and my co-workers."

Teamsters Local 170 represents workers in industries including public service, transportation, grocery, sand and gravel, beer and liquor, construction, warehouse, bread and bakery, and more. For more information, visit teamsterslocal170.com.

