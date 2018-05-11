Quality Bicycle Products adds XRCEL Athlete Fuel to its 2018 Nutritional Category

QBP partners with companies that share a common vision and values. They work with the best-in-class vendors who are committed to achieving outstanding results. Their partners have a passion for making the world a better place through the power of bicycles and business serving not only independent retailers and their customers, but the communities of which they are a part.

"QBP accesses the heart of the US independent bicycle dealer network with its line-up of superior products and best in class customer service. Their distribution network, along with their energy and passion for performance improvement in the cycling community, is a perfect fit for the XRCEL Athlete Fuel brand," said Fred Sexton, President of New World Consumer Products.

XRCEL (EX-ER-CEL) Athlete Fuel is the only Ready to Drink – No Mix carbohydrate supplement that delivers BOTH immediate and extended release glucose via the company's patented, pH and temperature responsive micro-gel technology platform. Athletes are fueled longer and more efficiently gaining a competitive advantage.

About QBP

Quality Bicycle Products is in the business of bicycles. From developing and building a diverse portfolio of its own brands to distributing the top names and best products in the industry, QBP is doing its part to further bicycle kind. With distribution centers in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Colorado, QBP serves a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers. It strives to be an extraordinary business to partner with and to work for, and has made good on that goal for over 35 years. From extensive advocacy efforts to energy efficient facilities, everything QBP does is aimed at making the world a better place and getting more butts on bicycles.

For more information about QBP, visit qbp.com or contact VP of Marketing Jessica Grenwis at 952-941-9391, ext. 1217 or jgrenwis@qbp.com.

About XRCEL® Athlete Fuel

XRCEL Athlete Fuel is a revolutionary extended release carbohydrate supplement formulated with patented pH and temperature responsive micro-gel technology developed by New World Pharmaceuticals, LLC. XRCEL is a caffeine and banned substance free supplement designed to provide athletes with extended release muscle and brain fuel so that they may get the most out of their training and competitions. XRCEL responds to each individual athlete's body to release fuel when and where it is needed. GI friendly, ready to drink, convenient. Trusted by Professional, University and High School coaches and trainers to help athletes compete at their highest level for longer. XRCEL proudly sponsors these great professional athletes; cycling team Papa John's Racing p/b TREK, triathletes Carrie Lester, Laurel Wassner, Rebeccah Wassner, Scott Defilippis, and the KIS Performance Team.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quality-bicycle-products-adds-xrcel-athlete-fuel-to-its-2018-nutritional-category-300646906.html

SOURCE XRCEL

Related Links

http://www.xrcel.com

