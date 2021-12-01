Quality Bicycle Products Expands Flexible Work Options To Third Location In Lancaster, PA

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing, and workforce management company, adds Quality Bicycle Products' Lancaster distribution to their roster of national clients. MyWorkChoice has partnered with the bicycle parts distributor since early 2020 to fill shifts in two of their other locations, including Bloomington, MN, and Reno, NV.

"When our clients see the success we bring with our flexible scheduling platform and a proprietary app, the next logical decision is to scale to other locations," says Tana Greene, co-founder, and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses across the country. "Quality Bicycle Products has a proven history with us and an engaged workforce and we look forward to bringing our workforce solutions to a new region of the country for them."

"MyWorkChoice has been a tremendous win for us. So last year was one of our busiest years in history and we were, of course, like many organizations, trying to find enough staff to keep up with the growth and the pace of our business. MyWorkChoice was a key part of us being able to keep up with that growth," says Katy Kowalsky, VP of Human Resources for Quality Bicyle Products.

With an employee retention rate of over 90 percent, MyWorkChoice has successfully filled the labor needs of partner companies and continues to expand across the United States with clients such as GE Appliances, Ryder, Ulta Beauty, and other Fortune 500 Companies. Jobs range from light industrial and warehouse work to call center jobs. Those interested in applying for full or part-time flexible work at Quality Bicycle Products in Pennsylvania are encouraged to apply here.

