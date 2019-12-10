Quality Building Controls Joins Albireo Energy

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building automation and energy services provider Albireo Energy, LLC ("Albireo Energy") announced the addition of Quality Building Controls, Inc. ("QBC") to its expanding national reach. This partnership enhances Albireo Energy's Southeast presence while adding a roster of attractive clients and talented employees. QBC will operate within the Southeast division of Albireo Energy and report through Albireo's existing leadership.

Established in 1997 in Tampa, Florida, Quality Building Controls is the leading Building Automation System provider in Central Florida. QBC's application solutions are delivered to a wide variety of client types and critical facility environments including healthcare, education, commercial office buildings and manufacturing facilities. Since its founding, QBC has served over 1,500 clients and managed over 30 million square feet of client space with QBC staff performing engineering and technical aspects on every project.

As stated by Phil Rogers, CEO of Albireo Energy, "QBC is an extremely well run, best-in-class service firm with a great culture. We are excited to add the increased scale and important Florida geography to our company. We are particularly pleased to welcome QBC's dedicated employees and loyal client base to the Albireo family. The QBC partnership further advances our strategic vision of becoming the number one independent provider of smart building solutions and services throughout the U.S."

"Albireo Energy's capabilities, expertise and values make it a logical fit for the next chapter of the QBC family and the customers we serve," said Dohse, QBC's President, who will remain with the company in a business development role. "I'm proud of what we have built and excited to position ourselves for future growth. Adding resources and structure to sales and service initiatives allows us to deepen the relationships we have with our clients and provides new opportunities for our existing employees."

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About Quality Building Solutions

Quality Building Solutions (QBC) provides building automation and systems integration services to clients throughout the Central Florida region. As a Johnson Controls partner, they offer state-of-the-art building automation technology services, system performance reviews and controls systems electrical installation integrating HVAC, lighting, and security systems into one, easy-to-use single platform.

Contact: Jessica Seward

Director of Marketing

302-368-0443

jseward@albireoenergy.com



SOURCE Albireo Energy

Related Links

http://www.albireoenergy.com

