Quality Cancer Care Alliance and ConcertAI Partner on Novel Digital Clinical Trial Solutions, Accelerating Patient Access to Clinical Trials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a market leader for Real-World Evidence (RWE) and enterprise AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology solutions for precision oncology, hematology and urology, announced today that the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCA), the first national clinically integrated network of community oncology practices, has selected ConcertAI as its exclusive partner for digital clinical trials.

ConcertAI will integrate its Digital Trial Solution into QCCA's network of 18 community-based oncology practices. This represents the first national deployment of an oncology-specific digital clinical trials technology platform. The solution uniquely provides end-to-end clinical trial support and is integrated into practice care management processes, thereby lowering the burden on healthcare providers for conducting clinical research and increasing the accessibility of critical clinical trials to patients who may have more limited and less viable standard-of-care options.

ConcertAI's solution will provide QCCA practices with:

Access to a broad set of clinical trials from leading biopharma sponsors

Tools to identify and enroll patients in clinical trials faster

Enterprise-level clinical research software that integrates all practices

Digital study enablement solutions, integral to practice workflows

"In hard-to-treat cancers, clinical trials are increasingly a viable and important option for patients," said Dr. Sibel Blau MD, CEO and President, QCCA. "Our partnership with ConcertAI will transform how we conduct clinical research and increase the number of high-value trials available in the community where patients live and have the greatest support."

This new partnership between QCCA and ConcertAI builds on many years of collaboration in retrospective clinical research studies, which provides QCCA with insights into patient care and novel contracting opportunities. With the launch of its new Digital Trial Solution, ConcertAI now directly enables prospective, patient-facing clinical research, aiming to maximize the set of treatment options available to all QCCA practices' cancer patients. This immediately follows ConcertAI's announcement of its collaboration with the US FDA and biopharmaceutical sponsors to expand use of RWE in support of regulatory decisions.

"Community provider participation in clinical research and community practice trial participation rates have historically been lower than other care settings," said Dr. Mark Nelson, PharmD, Chief Business Development Officer, QCCA. "QCCA's research mission is to broaden the practices engaged in research, to substantially increase the number of clinical trials available to these practices' patients, and to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and effectiveness. This partnership is foundational to those goals."

The objective of ConcertAI's Digital Trial Solution is to make all treatment options – approved therapeutics and innovative therapeutics in clinical development – viable for consideration by physicians and their patients, so the focus can be on achieving the best possible patient outcomes, with minimum burden on the practice, physician, or patient.

"ConcertAI's goal with its Digital Trial Solution is to increase research capacity and capabilities at the community level, where 80% of patients receive their care," stated Jeff Elton PhD, CEO, ConcertAI. "COVID-19 slowed critical medicines to cancer patients, and we are determined to help restart, rebuild, and expand clinical trials in oncology, hematology, and urology. Our partnership with QCCA is founded on years of engaging in successful research and now will include a focus on redefining how prospective clinical research is conducted in the community."

QCCA is deploying the first elements of ConcertAI's Digital Trial Solution this month, and the first patients are expected to enter clinical trials conducted using the solution in late 2021.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com .

About Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network

Founded in 2015 to improve the quality of care by marshaling the most effective therapies, diagnostics, processes, and research in the service of its patients, the QCCA Network is comprised of 17 independently owned and operated practices located across the continental United States. Through the CIN model, the network plans to further support its practice members through a robust health information exchange, care coordination and management services, and contracting support that will allow for the development of better methods for delivering improved outcomes in all aspects of cancer care delivery. Several of QCCA Network practices have already achieved great success in alternative payment models in both commercial payor plans and OCM. QCCA's Clinical Research and Health Economic Outcomes Research divisions further support the CIN initiatives.

