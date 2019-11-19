Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCA) Selects Integra Connect as Preferred Population Health Analytics Partner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, the leading provider of technologies and services for value-based specialty care, today announced it has been selected by the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCA), the first clinically integrated nationwide network of community oncology practices, as its preferred partner for population health analytics technology and to provide support for value-based care payment models.

As a QCCA preferred partner, Integra Connect will offer QCCA's network of 20 community-based oncology practices access to Integra Connect Intelligence – Integra's comprehensive suite of population health analytics solutions. These tools will enable the oncology practices to precisely assume risk for each episode of care and will empower the practices to achieve both clinical and financial objectives under value-based care. Specifically, Integra's population health solutions will provide QCCA members with:

Clinical analytics : provides deeper insights into patient treatment patterns, variations in care, adherence to clinical guidelines and measurement of outcomes, based on real-world evidence

: provides deeper insights into patient treatment patterns, variations in care, adherence to clinical guidelines and measurement of outcomes, based on real-world evidence Predictive analytics : applies machine learning techniques to proactively identify high-risk patients for whom intervention and care management initiatives can reduce adverse events and improve outcomes

: applies machine learning techniques to proactively identify high-risk patients for whom intervention and care management initiatives can reduce adverse events and improve outcomes Quality measurement : enables quality improvement initiatives, tracking and reporting of quality measures across the QCCA network

: enables quality improvement initiatives, tracking and reporting of quality measures across the QCCA network Financial analytics : measures and tracks financial performance under Alternative Payment Models (APM) across both commercial and government programs, like the Oncology Care Model (OCM), and supports management of risk under the two-sided risk models

: measures and tracks financial performance under Alternative Payment Models (APM) across both commercial and government programs, like the Oncology Care Model (OCM), and supports management of risk under the two-sided risk models Network benchmarking: enables QCCA members to track their performance over time and compare with their peers at a national level across an array of metrics, from practice treatment patterns to high-cost utilization trends, quality measures and outcomes

"We are committed to providing our member oncology practices with the resources necessary to comply with the ever-evolving value-based payment reform initiatives for oncology and to continually improve quality and efficiency of care across our integrated network of practices," said Sibel Blau, MD, CEO of QCCA. "We have found a true partner in Integra Connect as they share our vision and mission of supporting oncology practices so they not only survive but also thrive under value based care models all while ensuring the advancement of oncological innovation."

QCCA's nationwide network of oncology practices represents more than 300 oncology providers. The QCCA aims to improve the quality of patient care by mobilizing the most powerful therapies, diagnostics, processes, and patient-centric research. In partnering with Integra Connect, QCCA will be able to provide its members with the most effective clinical and financial tools that support practice transformation initiatives.

"We are very pleased to be selected by QCCA – one of the largest and most innovative oncology networks in the country – as its preferred population health analytics provider," said Charles Saunders, MD, CEO of Integra Connect. "As part of this collaboration, we will support QCCA members with the tools and deep data-driven insights necessary to optimize the cost of cancer care while improving quality and outcomes."

About Quality Cancer Care Alliance

QCCA Network is comprised of 20 independently owned and operated practices located across the continental United States and Hawaii, founded in 2015 to improve the quality of care by marshaling the most effective therapies, diagnostics, processes and research in the service of its patients. Through the CIN model, the network plans to further support its practice members through a robust health information exchange, care coordination and management services, and contracting support that will allow for the development of better methods for delivering improved outcomes in all aspects of cancer care delivery. Several of QCCA Network practices have already achieved great success in alternative payment models in both commercial payor plans and OCM.

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based technologies and services that enable specialty groups to optimize clinical and financial performance as reimbursement shifts to value-based models. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health including care management; advanced analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; practice management; and revenue cycle management. All are designed to help specialty practices transform operationally in adherence with complex regulations, including MACRA program requirements. Integra Connect partners with large groups in the U.S. focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services firms, hospitalist groups and life sciences companies.

