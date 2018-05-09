Quality Care Properties, Inc. Files Form 10-Q

Quality Care Properties, Inc. is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building. For more information regarding QCP, visit www.qcpcorp.com.

