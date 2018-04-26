Quality Care Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Definitive Agreements with ProMedica and Welltower

To listen, please dial (866) 610-1072 (domestic) or (973) 935-2840 (international) and reference the access code 8178077. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on April 26, 2018 until 11:30 p.m. ET on May 2, 2018. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and reference the access code 8178077. The webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the QCP website at www.qcpcorp.com.

About QCP

Quality Care Properties, Inc. is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building. For more information regarding QCP, visit www.qcpcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical statements of fact may be deemed "forward-looking statements." The Company and HCR ManorCare intend to have their forward-looking statements covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for purposes of complying with those provisions. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's or HCR ManorCare's intent, belief or expectations. In particular, we note that statements regarding the prepackaged plan of reorganization, the events and transactions contemplated by the Plan Sponsor Agreement, including HCR ManorCare's contemplated voluntary filing under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, are forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the Company will consummate the transactions with HCR ManorCare in a timely manner or at all, that the terms of any such transactions ultimately approved by the bankruptcy court will be favorable to us, that the Company will succeed in transitioning leadership and ownership in HCR ManorCare, in recapitalizing HCR ManorCare and in providing stability and flexibility to better react to today's rapidly changing post-acute care industry, that the Company will continue to receive rent payments from HCR ManorCare during the Chapter 11 period, or that HCR ManorCare will be able to successfully exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its SEC filings for extensive discussion regarding the risks to the Company from its association with HCR ManorCare. These filings are available on the Company's website at www.qcpcorp.com and at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Andrew Brimmer / Kelly Sullivan / Aaron Palash

(212) 355-4449

