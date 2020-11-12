Quality Collision Group Adds to Impressive Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors, Adds Business and Auto Industry Leaders

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Collision Group, a new private-equity-backed venture of multi-site OEM certified collision repair centers, today announced the continued growth of its organization with the addition of two experienced executives to its expanding leadership team.

The announcement comes as Phil Southard has been named Chief Financial Officer, and longtime industry veteran Scott Krohn joins the organization's Board of Directors.

Phil Southard, Chief Financial Officer Quality Collision Group Scott Krohn, Joins Quality Collision Group Board Member

"This is an exciting moment for the Quality Collision Group team," said CEO Jerod Guerin. "Our brand is built upon a foundation of excellence, and that extends to the standard of leadership we aim to attract to our business. Phil Southard and Scott Krohn are pivotal additions to our leadership, as we embark on a national growth strategy."

Quality Collision Group is backed by leading global investment firm Susquehanna Private Capital and recently completed its first acquisition, closing on Philadelphia-based Brandywine Coach Works and its four OEM certified locations on Oct. 2. The collision repair group's strategic focus is building the nation's largest and most trusted OEM certified collision repair company.

Southard joins the Quality Collision Group executive team with more than 30 years of experience as a financial leader, most recently as CFO at Long Island Veterinary Specialists. He brings extensive experience with early-stage growth-oriented companies, both through organic expansion as well as merger-acquisition strategies.

Meanwhile, Southard also has prior experience as a partner with Susquehanna Private Capital portfolio brands.

"This is a great opportunity to join a team dedicated to redefining a commitment to quality and high-level customer experience," Southard said. "As part of the Quality Collision Group leadership team, I am excited to build a platform of high-quality, OEM certified collision centers."

Krohn joins the Quality Collision Group board of directors with an extensive background as an executive leader at one of the automotive repair industry's largest MSO groups, having served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Abra Auto Body and Glass. Most recently, he served as president of U.S. operations at asTech – a leading automotive diagnostic company based in Dallas, Texas.

"It is rare that you get to build a platform from scratch," Krohn said. "Quality Collisions in a position to develop the best operating OEM centric collision repair company in the country."

For more information about Quality Collision Group and it inquire about partnership opportunities, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group is a collection of best-in-class OEM certified collision repair centers. The organization was founded in 2020, with a desire to deliver best-in-class repairs and exceptional customer experiences while providing a world-class teammate culture. For more information, and to inquire about partnering with Quality Collision Group, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

Susquehanna Private Capital ("SPC"), funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group – one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms – was founded in 2016. With a flexible capital structure, SPC empowers founders, entrepreneurs and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets U.S. companies in the business, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services and industrial technology sectors.

