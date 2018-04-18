Quality, Design and Innovation at Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2018

"As home to roughly 4,000 registered jewellery companies, Shenzhen is a fitting host for the China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair. It has the talent, know-how and infrastructure to serve the members of the global jewellery industry. We look forward to welcoming participating companies to Shenzhen year after year," says Teddy Tan, Event Manager, China Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co Ltd, who adds that roughly 10,000 buyers from 60 countries are expected to attend.

More than 300 local and overseas exhibitors from 13 countries and regions will be exhibiting jewellery, loose diamonds, gemstones and pearls, tools and equipment, and related services. Exhibitors include companies from Austria, Australia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong region, Japan, Korea, Mainland China, Poland, Sri Lanka, Taiwan region, Thailand and Turkey. Some of these are participating in the event for the first time, proving that the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair is, now more than ever, the place to be for international companies.

Not one to rest on its laurels, Shenzhen Jewellery Fair is introducing innovations that seamlessly enhance the trade show experience and deliver real added value.

Brand Village - This venue gives leading companies the opportunity to showcase their image and latest collections to a large number of current and potential customers. Brand Village integrates new branding and product series, innovative materials and technologies, trendy and leading concepts, and inspiring business models. Chow Tai Fook T Mark, Swarovski Professional, Shanghai Laomiao Jewelry Co Ltd, Cmoy Jade, King Kai Fook Jewellery and Shenzhen Kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd are amongst the leading brands participating this year.

Designer Pavilion - Made possible in partnership with the Shenzhen Jewellery Designers Association, the pavilion pays homage to Shenzhen's vibrant jewellery design and manufacturing heritage by giving local, independent designers a dedicated pavilion to showcase their talent and creations.

Unmanned jewellery convenience store - The jewellery shopping experience is re-imagined in this new feature. Akin to a "convenience store for jewellery," the self-service shopping space innovatively integrates technology and jewellery sales, enabling consumers to try and buy jewellery in an unmanned space.

Other highlights

Jewellery Live Broadcast - Tapping into the popularity of live broadcasting through online platforms in China , Jewellery Live Broadcast invites renowned jewellery manufacturers who have promoted their companies or brands through online broadcasting. Here they will speak about their success and give helpful hints to inspire others to try this innovative channel in jewellery sales.

the popularity of live broadcasting through online platforms in , Jewellery Live Broadcast invites renowned jewellery manufacturers who have promoted their companies or brands through online broadcasting. Here they will speak about their success and give helpful hints to inspire others to try this innovative channel in jewellery sales. Fashion-Jewellery Crossover - To further inspire participants, features that integrate jewellery with fashion elements such as accessories and clothes will be prominent at the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair.

such as accessories and clothes will be prominent at the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair. 3D printing technology support - 3D printers and technology applicable to the jewellery industry will be available at the fair.

Educational sessions and networking events

Factory Visit Programme - A half-day factory visit is available for a select group of overseas jewellery trade buyers who have pre-applied to join a visit. The programme arranges visits to jewellery or diamond factories in Shenzhen to showcase talents and innovations that have helped propel the city as a manufacturing hub.

Swarovski Seminar - The Austrian company synonymous with accessible luxury will present trends and solutions on how to excite consumers with awe-inspiring jewellery through its "Spring/Summer 2019 Crystal Trend Inspirations" seminar.

"The Shenzhen Jewellery Fair will not only be packed with a variety of jewellery products, services and technological solutions, but will also feature networking opportunities and knowledge seminars that will provide crucial insights into future industry advances, emerging trends and regulations, and most importantly, to help participants create new business opportunities," says Mr. Tan. "This edition looks to be in good shape to continue its growth trend. The new innovations that we strive to produce every year and the concurrent events create the perfect forum for our attendees to make serious business and cultivate valuable long-lasting partnerships."

UBM Global Jewellery Events Calendar 2018

Exhibitions Dates Venue Mainland China China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen 19 – 22 April 2018 Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shanghai 7 – 10 December 2018 Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center Hong Kong region



June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 21 – 24 June 2018 Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – September Edition 12 – 15 September 2018 AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair 12 – 16 September 2018 14 – 18 September 2018 AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – March Edition 27 February – 2 March 2019 AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong Taiwan region Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2 – 5 November 2018 Taipei World Trade Center Japan Japan Jewellery Fair 28 – 30 August 2018 Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center India Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair 7 – 9 April 2018 Milan Mela Complex • Kolkata Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair 22 – 24 June 2018 HICC, Novotel • Hyderabad Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair 29 September – 1 October 2018 Pragati Maidan • Delhi Gem & Jewellery India International Exhibition 8 – 10 March 2019 Chennai Trade Centre Singapore Singapore Jewellery & Gem Fair 26 – 29 October 2018 Marina Bay Sands Middle East Jewellery Arabia Bahrain 20 – 24 November 2018 The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre Turkey Istanbul Jewelry Show II 11 – 14 October 2018 CNR Expo Center • Istanbul Istanbul Jewelry Show I 21 – 24 March 2019 CNR Expo Center • Istanbul Russian Federation JUNWEX New Russian Style 23 – 27 May 2018 All-Russian Exhibition Centre • Moscow JUNWEX Moscow, JUNWEX Watch 26 – 30 September 2018 All-Russian Exhibition Centre • Moscow JUNWEX St. Petersburg 30 January – 3 February 2019 EXPOFORUM • St. Petersburg

For exhibiting details, please contact: Sales Department, Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. Tel: (86) 20 8666 0158 Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120 E-mail: info-china@ubm.com For visiting details, please contact: Visitor Promotion Department, Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. Tel: (86) 20 8667 2808 Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120 E-mail: visitjgf-gz@ubm.com www.JewelleryNet.com



About UBM Asia's jewellery fairs (www.JewelleryNet.com)

UBM Asia, organiser of the most professional international jewellery fairs globally, offers opportunities to the world's jewellery trade. UBM Asia's jewellery fairs attract over 100,000 trade buyers and over 10,000 exhibitors from around the world. The September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, with over 3,690 exhibitors and around 59,000 visitors, is the world's number one fine jewellery event. The June Fair is Asia's biggest mid-year international jewellery fair. UBM Asia also organises jewellery fairs in Shenzhen and Shanghai in China; Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata in India; Japan; Turkey; Singapore; Taiwan region; Bahrain in the Middle East; and Moscow and St Petersburg in the Russian Federation.

About UBM Asia (www.ubm.com)



Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest events organiser in Asia, India and SE Asia. We are also the leading commercial organiser in China. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global presence in 25 major cities with 31 offices and over 1,600 employees.

With a track record spanning over 30 years, UBM Asia operates in 11 market sectors with over 290 events, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 round-the-clock online products for over 2,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. We provide a one-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quality-design-and-innovation-at-shenzhen-jewellery-fair-2018-300631121.html

SOURCE UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.ubm.com

http://www.JewelleryNet.com

