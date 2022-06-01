Quality Doesn’t Lie: Precisebuilt’s Top-Selling Professional Torque Wrench is Now Available on Amazon

Proving Quality is King, Precisebuilt Tools Has Revolutionized the Industry, Producing High-Quality Tools at Affordable Prices

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to quality tools, there are few and far between that come at reasonable price points. Due to this gap, millions are priced out of purchasing precise tools when they need them most. However, one company's unparalleled commitment to quality has stood the test of time, making high-quality tools accessible to those who need them. Precisebuilt Tools is proud to announce that their top-selling Professional Torque Wrench is now available to customers around the world through Amazon.

Precisebuilt Tools' Professional Torque Wrench is sleek, lightweight, and features dual ranges and dual-direction capabilities to create a truly unique experience for professionals and DIYers. Made from high-quality nickel chrome-plated alloy steel and fitted with a high-grade steel spring, the Professional Torque Wrench is the most comfortable and controlled torque wrench on the market. The patented locking collar prevents accidental torque changes as you work, while the ergonomic grip handle prevents hand fatigue and strain.

Suitable for machine installation, as well as car, truck, or bike maintenance, the certified torque wrench comes with a durable blow-molded case for storage and transport. The Precisebuilt Professional Torque Wrench includes a heavy-duty cam and pawl mechanism to ensure the most precise work for any occasion, and an engraved dual-range scale on the shaft and a click system prevents over-tightening.

"Our goal is always to provide the best professional-quality and precise torque wrenches and tools to each and every person who needs them at affordable prices. Now that we are available on Amazon, we can reach more buyers and fulfill that goal on a larger scale."

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to quality; Precisebuilt Tools' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Precisebuilt Tools, please visit: https://precisebuilt.com/ or https://www.amazon.com/precisebuilt

About Precisebuilt Tools

Precisebuilt Tools is a purpose-driven company dedicated to providing the best professional-quality and precise torque wrenches and tools to each and every person who needs them at affordable prices. Founded in 1984 by Frank Hsu, Precisebuilt Tools takes a hands-on approach towards every phase that the product undergoes, from the design all the way to testing, to creating quality products that match top professional brands. Precisebuilt Tools are manufactured in Taiwan and sold by major retailers in the United States and Mexico.

