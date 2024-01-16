Quality, Efficiency, and Accuracy Targeted by Rottendorf Pharma GmbH with Adoption of FactoryTalk PharmaSuite® MES from Rockwell Automation

Major European CDMO to conquer day-to-day operational metrics, multi-customer batch control, and existing and future global software validation through deployment of popular life-sciences industry manufacturing execution system.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that as part of an ongoing company-wide digitalization program, Rottendorf Pharma GmbH is introducing the FactoryTalk PharmaSuite® manufacturing execution system from Rockwell Automation, a comprehensive electronic batch recording solution.

Based in Ennigerloh, Germany, Rottendorf Pharma is a global CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), with significant expertise in solid-dosage-form production. It operates under the philosophies of Total Process Ownership (TPO) and Total Technological Mastering (TTM), both of which combine to reduce customer management resource requirements and costs and improve supply chains and product quality.

The deployment of FactoryTalk PharmaSuite MES will not only see Rottendorf Pharma enjoying greater accuracy, quality, efficiency, and repeatability, but also the creation of a solid foundation for further digitalization activities. The introduction of the system to the central weighing operations provides consistent and easily accessible weigh-and-dispense data and presents the first step in end-to-end electronic batch recording across the entire Rottendorf pharma value chain.

Pierre Teszner, regional vice president for central and eastern Europe at Rockwell Automation, said: "Rottendorf Pharma faces additional challenges in its role as a contract manufacturer, with multiple customer batches and formulations all in progress at any one time. By starting at the beginning of the process, the company will have a strong platform from which to expand its transformation; with the subsequent stages already in development and heavily supported by our pharmaceutical and software specialists."

Arne Groneick, IT application manager at Rottendorf Pharma, explains: "We have a large global customer base, which means validation plays a huge role in our production activities. From our perspective, we needed a software platform that was not only pharma-industry specific, but also demonstrated full validation in the face of widespread, differing, and evolving global legislation. The efficiencies it will introduce will also allow us to deploy our highly trained operators in value-adding activities more suited to human interactions."

