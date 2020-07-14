Quality Healthcare at Affordable Prices to Propel Urgent Care Centers Market Forward, TMR Study

ALBANY, New York, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in healthcare expenditure is propelling the urgent care centers (UCC) market on an upward growth curve. Over the next few years, as geriatric population sees an increase in number, demand for these centers would reach a higher mark. It is pertinent to note here, however, that there are several other growth factors that are helping the market grow over the coming period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global urgent care market would chart a compound annual growth rate of about 5% from 2019 to 2027, taking the market worth up to USD 35.4 billion by the end of this period. It would be a marked increase from USD 23.5 billion noted in 2018. The walk-in or no-appointment cost-effective model works in favor of urgent care centers in a major way."

Key Findings of Global Urgent Care Centers Market Study:

The segment for hospital-owned urgent care centers will witness notable growth over the forecast period

Illness segment under services category is set to dominate global urgent care centers market

North America will top the regional charts owing to high incidence of chronic illnesses and increase in cases of road accident injuries

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Urgent Care Centers Market:

A number of growth factors are driving the global urgent care centers market on to a high growth trajectory. Varied trends and drivers, which are impacting this growth, have been identified by Transparency Market Research. A glimpse is provided below:

World is witnessing an increase in incidence of chronic illnesses; this is contributing to growth in demand for UCCs

Number of people aged 60 and above is set to touch the 2 billion mark by 2050; one in every six people will be aged 65 and above by the same year

High incidence of urinary tract infection, upper respiratory infection and physical injuries is leading to growth in the market

Insurance coverage in healthcare is growing, driving market forward; companies providing private coverage promote UCC visits

Regional Analysis of Global Urgent Care Centers Market:

North America is anticipated to dominate the global urgent care centers market over the forecast period owing to growing popularity of UCCs

is anticipated to dominate the global urgent care centers market over the forecast period owing to growing popularity of UCCs A high growth rate would be demonstrated by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, creating a slew of novel growth opportunities for market players

(APAC) region, creating a slew of novel growth opportunities for market players New Zealand , China , Australia , and India will be lucrative markets over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape of Global Urgent Care Centers Market:

The global urgent care centers market has a number of prominent players in its vendor landscape and these have been profiled by Transparency Market Research in great detail. Some of the notable players are Concentra, Inc., MedExpress, American Family Care, NextCare Holdings Inc., FastMed Urgent Care, HCA CareNow, CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands, CityMD, GoHealth Urgent Care, and Patient First, among others. It is pertinent to note here that most key players are eyeing emerging regions for new opportunities. Numerous growth strategies are deployed to carve off a larger market share.

Global Urgent Care Centers Market: Segmentation

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Service

Illness



Injury



Physical



Diagnostic



Vaccination



Screening

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Ownership

Corporate-owned Urgent Care Centers



Physician-owned Urgent Care Centers



Hospital-owned Urgent Care Centers



Other Urgent Care Centers

Urgent Care Centers Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)



Brazil





Mexico





GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of RoW

