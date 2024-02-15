Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing adds electrical to its lineup of home services

The Oklahoma-based HVAC and plumbing service provider has acquired a local electrical service company and retained its owner-electrician to run service calls

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, announced today that it has expanded its services to include electrical after acquiring locally-owned Weatherford Electric.

"After 10 years of providing heating, cooling and plumbing to residents in the greater Tulsa community, we decided it was time to expand our services to include electrical," said Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "We want to be a one-stop shop for residential customers and, by including electrical in our portfolio, we will be able to provide them with a comprehensive range of home services."

In acquiring Weatherford Electric, Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has hired its owner and licensed electrician, Ronnie Weatherford. Weatherford has more than 35 years of experience in the installation, maintenance and repair of residential electrical systems in the Tulsa area.

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing President and co-owner Oscar Pound said that with this acquisition, Quality is poised to provide their customers with the same expert-level electrical services that residents have come to expect from the company's heating, cooling and plumbing offerings.

"We're incredibly excited to provide electrical services to our customers," he said. "This new service adds value to our existing line of solutions and gives our customers something extra. We are prepared to go above and beyond to uphold the excellence that is reflected in our name and want to be able to provide our customers with whatever they need to repair and maintain their home's comfort systems."

Cassie Pound said the electrical service is available immediately to residents in the Glenpool, Tulsa and Bartlesville area locations that Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing currently serves.

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling and plumbing services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 398-4577.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

