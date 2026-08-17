Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric named No. 2,806 on the 2026 Inc. 5000

The leading Tulsa-area home service company is recognized for 112% three-year revenue growth,

earning a place among the nation's fastest-growing independent businesses

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a locally owned home services company based in Glenpool, Oklahoma, today announced it has received its first ranking at No. 2,806 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has received its first ranking on the Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Growth like this doesn't happen without a team that is genuinely invested in the people and community we serve," said Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "Our business continues to grow every day, and our priorities will always focus on providing dependable service, supporting our team, and being the same company Tulsa homeowners have become accustomed to."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Inc. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric