Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric urges homeowners to prepare their AC for extreme heat

Tulsa-area homeowners can take simple steps to avoid costly breakdowns and rising energy bills during prolonged periods of high temperatures

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Oklahoma experiences days of extreme heat, homeowners notice more than just uncomfortable indoor temperatures. Air conditioners run longer, utility bills climb and small HVAC issues can quickly become costly repairs. Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a locally owned home services company based in Glenpool, is encouraging Tulsa-area homeowners to take simple steps that can help cooling systems perform more reliably during the summer's hottest weather.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric shares practical tips to help homeowners reduce strain on their cooling systems and avoid costly breakdowns during Oklahoma's hottest weather.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 52% of a household's annual energy consumption is used for space heating and air conditioning, making HVAC one of the largest contributors to household utility costs.

"When temperatures stay in the upper 90s or climb into the triple digits for several days, air conditioners have very little opportunity to rest," said Oscar Pound, co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "That extra demand can expose problems that may have gone unnoticed earlier in the season and lead to higher operating costs if equipment isn't running properly."

Pound said many emergency service calls during the summer can be prevented through routine maintenance and a few simple habits that reduce unnecessary wear on air conditioning equipment.

To help reduce the risk of a midsummer breakdown, homeowners should:

Replace dirty air filters regularly

Keep outdoor condenser units free of grass, weeds, and debris

Close blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the afternoon

Avoid making large thermostat adjustments that force the air conditioner to work harder

Schedule professional maintenance if the unit is struggling to maintain the desired temperature

Routine maintenance can identify issues such as restricted airflow, low refrigerant levels and worn electrical components before they turn into expensive emergency repairs.

"Many people assume their AC should run nonstop when it's extremely hot outside, but if it's constantly falling behind or you're noticing warm spots around the house, that's a sign it's worth having the unit checked," Pound said. "Addressing a small issue now is usually much easier than dealing with a complete breakdown during a heat wave."

Homeowners should also watch for warning signs such as rising utility bills, unusual noises or longer cooling cycles, which may indicate the air conditioner needs professional attention.

"The hottest days of the year aren't the time to discover your cooling system has been struggling," Pound said. "Planning ahead helps homeowners avoid the stress of an unexpected breakdown and gives their HVAC equipment the best chance of keeping up when Oklahoma temperatures are at their highest."

For more information about keeping your home's cooling system ready for Oklahoma's summer heat or to schedule HVAC maintenance, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric