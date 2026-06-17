Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric shares how modern cooling systems are changing home comfort

Tulsa-area experts explain how newer HVAC systems improve temperature control and system performance

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures rise across Oklahoma, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home services company located in Glenpool, is helping homeowners understand how advances in modern cooling technology are changing residential HVAC systems. Modern equipment can improve system performance, reduce household energy use and provide greater control over indoor conditions.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric is sharing insights on how today's cooling systems can help homeowners maintain more reliable indoor temperatures while reducing energy use.

Today's air conditioning systems are designed to operate more efficiently than older units and offer greater control over indoor temperatures and system performance. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, newer systems with higher SEER ratings and variable-capacity technology can reduce energy use while helping systems better match cooling output to household demand.

"Cooling technology has changed dramatically over the last several years," said Cassie Pound, co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "Modern systems are better equipped to respond to changing conditions throughout the day, helping homeowners avoid hot and cold spots while creating a more balanced indoor environment."

Pound said many homeowners may not realize how much energy older systems waste, especially during Oklahoma's long cooling season.

Features commonly found in newer cooling systems include:

Variable-speed motors that adjust output based on cooling demand

Smart thermostat compatibility for improved temperature control

Higher-efficiency equipment designed to reduce energy consumption

Improved humidity management for greater indoor comfort

Quieter operation and enhanced airflow performance

Modern systems may also experience less wear and tear because they can adjust output based on demand rather than repeatedly starting and stopping throughout the day.

"Homeowners today want more than just cold air," Pound said. "They want systems that run quietly, respond to their household's needs and operate efficiently throughout the day."

Pound added that homeowners considering HVAC upgrades should work with qualified professionals to ensure systems are properly sized and matched to the home.

"An efficient system only performs well when it's installed correctly and designed for the home," she said. "The right technology combined with professional installation helps homeowners get the full value of their investment and can improve system reliability for years to come."

For more information about modern cooling solutions or to schedule an HVAC consultation, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric