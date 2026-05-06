Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric shares surge protection tips for storm season

Tulsa experts say preventative measures can help avoid damage during severe weather

TULSA, Okla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As storm season ramps up across Oklahoma, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home services company located in Glenpool, is encouraging homeowners to consider surge protection to safeguard HVAC systems, appliances and electrical components from storm-related damage.

Spring storms in the Tulsa area often bring lightning, high winds and power outages that can lead to electrical surges. According to the National Weather Service, Oklahoma experiences frequent severe weather, including dozens of tornadoes.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric is helping Oklahoma homeowners protect electrical systems from storm-related power surges with simple prevention tips.

"Power surges can happen in an instant and cause serious damage to home systems," said Oscar Pound, co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "Many homeowners don't realize how vulnerable their HVAC equipment and appliances are until something fails."

Electrical surges can occur when lightning strikes nearby power lines, when utility service is disrupted or when power is restored after an outage. These surges can damage circuit boards, compressors and other critical components in HVAC systems and household appliances.

Steps to help protect your home from power surges include:

lnstall whole-home surge protection to safeguard major systems and appliances

Use surge-protecting power strips for sensitive electronics

Schedule an electrical inspection to identify potential vulnerabilities

Ensure grounding and electrical panels are up to code

Taking preventive measures can help reduce the risk of costly repairs and extend the lifespan of essential home systems.

"Surge protection is one of the most effective ways to protect your home's electrical infrastructure," Pound said. "It's a relatively simple upgrade that can prevent significant damage during storm season."

Pound added that preparing ahead of severe weather can give homeowners peace of mind as storms become more frequent in the region.

"In Oklahoma, storms are part of life, but damage doesn't have to be," he said. "Planning ahead helps protect your home, your systems and your investment."

For more information about surge protection or to schedule an inspection, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric