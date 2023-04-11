Quality Insights Offers $100,000 in Health Care Grants

Funding Marks Organization's 50th Anniversary

CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Insights, a nonprofit health care quality improvement company, is marking its 50th anniversary by providing $100,000 in grants to nonprofits and community organizations seeking to improve health and health care in nine states and U.S. territories.

"Since our establishment in West Virginia in 1973, we have sought innovative ways to improve health and health care for everyone," Quality Insights' Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sven Berg said. "I am optimistic that this special grant opportunity will inspire innovation, boost promising projects, and foster collaboration that advances our mission to the benefit of all."

Quality Insights expects to fund eight to 15 grants in amounts up to $20,000 in areas where its staff of clinicians, data experts and community health workers collaborate with community coalitions, health care facilities and patients to improve care across a wide range of settings, including physician offices, nursing homes and renal dialysis facilities.

"We want to give back to the communities we serve through catalyzing community-driven and data-driven improvement in the quality of health and health care," Dr. Jean Storm, medical director of Quality Insights, said.

The grants are available to nonprofit organizations in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The applications should address one or more of the following priority areas: provider care, grassroots efforts and/or education and research. More detailed descriptions of these priorities, along with grant guidelines and the application process, are available at www.qualityinsights.org/50.

The grant submission period will open on Tuesday, April 11, and close on June 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Quality Insights will provide a grant question-and-answer webinar on May 2 for interested organizations. Attendance is not required.

Quality Insights, founded in 1973, has engaged thousands of clinicians and partners to improve health and care for millions of patients. In the years ahead, Quality Insights intends to continue improving health and care through data-driven, outcome-focused solutions built on quality improvement science, analytics, information technology, education and collaboration.

SOURCE Quality Insights