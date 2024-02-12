Quality Insights Spearheads Collaboration to Improve Healthcare Quality in Mid-Atlantic Region

News provided by

Quality Insights

12 Feb, 2024, 11:36 ET

In response to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' opportunity, organization seeks strategic partnerships focused on shared goals. 

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Insights, a non-profit organization with a mission of improving health and healthcare, is actively seeking partnerships to elevate healthcare excellence across the Mid-Atlantic region, covering Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. 

Early this year, Quality Insights will apply for an opportunity to lead collaborative healthcare improvements under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) program, one of the largest federal programs dedicated to improving the quality of health care at the community level. 

If successfully awarded in the region, Quality Insights will collaborate and coordinate with health care providers, community organizations, patients, and advocates to positively impact care in nursing homes, hospitals, clinician practices, and the community.  The organization will support quality improvement initiatives around prevention and chronic disease management, patient safety, behavioral health, care coordination, health equity, quality management infrastructure, technology, and emergency preparedness. 

To guide its efforts, Quality Insights will implement CMS' A3C model (assess, complement, coordinate, create).  Staff will assess the healthcare quality and safety landscape, complement existing initiatives, coordinate stakeholder and partner efforts, and create new initiatives to fill identified gaps. By avoiding duplication of effort and relieving healthcare provider burden, Quality Insights aims to achieve shared goals that promote optimal health and well-being, improve the quality of care, and advance health equity. 

Sven Berg, CEO of Quality Insights, emphasizes the power of collaboration: "Through strategic partnerships focused on shared goals, we can collectively advance healthcare quality, ensuring equitable, highly reliable care for all in the region." 

Quality Insights invites all potential partners and stakeholders to engage in a constructive dialogue, sharing insights and ideas to shape a healthcare landscape that meets the diverse needs of their communities.  

"We are committed to a partnership-driven approach that fosters innovation and excellence in healthcare. Join us in shaping a future where quality healthcare is accessible to all," Berg said. "We invite all healthcare organizations and stakeholders to share their thoughts and ideas." 

For partnership inquiries and more information, please get in touch with Bethany Hall, Director of Strategic Relationships, at 304.346.9864, extension 2226, or [email protected]. Learn more and share your quality improvement priorities at www.qualityinsights.org/partnership.  

About Quality Insights 

Quality Insights, based in Charleston, West Virginia, with staff throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving health and healthcare. The organization has a long-standing commitment to improving the quality of healthcare for Medicare beneficiaries through a focus on health equity, outcomes, and quality of care. Quality Insights has been involved in healthcare quality improvement for over 50 years and is currently working on CMS quality initiatives in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Learn more at www.qualityinsights.org.   

SOURCE Quality Insights

