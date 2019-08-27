Quality Interactions Chosen as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP)

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Interactions, Inc., a leading provider of cultural competency training for the healthcare industry, announced today that it has been selected as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

Quality Interactions' unparalleled eLearning portfolio is the only solution set designed exclusively for healthcare professionals by practicing physicians and experts in cultural competency. Our courses are interactive, research-based, and utilize real life, job-specific cases for practice. Learners can access personal learning pathways on desktop or mobile devices via our secure, online platform, and may pause, resume, and revisit content at any time.

ACAP is a national trade association representing not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans. ACAP's goal is to support and strengthen Safety Net Health Plans as they work with communities and providers to improve the health of vulnerable populations. ACAP members represent over 50 percent of individuals enrolled in Medicaid-based programs. The Preferred Vendor Program connects ACAP members with vendors who are optimized to meet their unique needs.

Quality Interactions was selected to deliver cultural competency training to ACAP members based on its high-quality curriculum developed specifically for the healthcare industry. Courses on unconscious bias, cross-cultural communication, and cultural competency use real-world clinical examples to create meaningful engagement and provide a pathway to improved patient experience.

"Quality Interactions' eLearning solutions improve business-relevant issues that impact health plans—member engagement, health outcomes, health disparities—in a way that's accessible and easy to customize. The caregivers served by Safety Net Health Plans are exactly the people we're trying to support with our programs, by giving them actionable strategies to improve decision-making and build relationships," said Michele Courton Brown, CEO of Quality Interactions.

"We know that Safety Net Health Plans value training around cultural competency and unconscious bias for their employees. ACAP is pleased to be partnering with Quality Interactions as a Preferred Vendor to provide those services to our members," said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray.

ACAP member organizations are encouraged to request a course package (qualityinteractions.com/acap) for ACAP-endorsed cultural competency training that will reduce unconscious bias and improve customer experience.

Quality Interactions is a certified Minority Business Enterprise with a mission to improve cross-cultural interactions in healthcare. Quality Interactions offers the premier cultural competency curriculum for the healthcare industry, including 25+ eLearning courses, an online resource center, live training, and organizational assessments. Quality Interactions has trained hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals at the country's largest hospitals, health plans, and medical schools. http://qualityinteractions.com

