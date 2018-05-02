Quality Jobs Fund Invests $3.2 Million In Pacific Community Ventures To Support Job Growth In Bay Area Small Businesses

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13)

WHAT:

Remarks by Mayor Schaaf and Rep. Lee, followed by a press conference where Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) President and CEO Greg Seibly, Senior Vice President Lawrence Parks, and New World Foundation (NWF) Board Vice Chair Peggy Saika present a $3.2 million check to Pacific Community Ventures. FHLBank San Francisco seeded the Quality Jobs Fund (QJF) with a $100 million charitable contribution to facilitate quality job creation, finance small business expansion, and support job training in its three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada, and in other communities nationally. NWF administers the program and chooses the recipients. The groundbreaking initiative will improve the wealth-building potential of working families, help generate future homebuyers, and serve as a catalyst for sustainable community development programs, especially those in underserved communities. The $3.2 million will be invested in companies that develop quality jobs. After the check presentation, Rashad Armstead, President and CEO of Crave BBQ, and Donald Jacko, President and CEO of DADS Services, will discuss how PCV investments are helping them grow and offer quality jobs, fair wages, and good benefits to employees. The press conference will end with a Q&A.

WHERE:

The Greenlining Institute Building, 360 14thStreet (between Franklin & Webster)

Oakland, CA 94602

Live streamed at bit.ly/qualityjobspcv

WHEN:

Thursday, May 3, 2018

10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST

