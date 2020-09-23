Quality King and CEO Glenn Nussdorf Cleared of Price Gouging Charges

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, The New York Supreme Court in Manhattan dismissed in its entirety price gouging claims brought by the office of Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, against Quality King Distributors, Inc. and its CEO, Glenn Nussdorf. The court absolved Glenn Nussdorf and Quality King of any wrongdoing, concluding that the parties did not violate the price gouging statute. Ruling from the bench, Judge Rakower stated "I do not find Quality King unconscionably raised its prices." Moreover, the court found that the Attorney General had not provided any evidence to support its allegation that Glenn Nussdorf had violated the price gouging statute.

Glenn Nussdorf comments, "On behalf of Quality King Distributors, we are grateful to the court for its thorough analysis, pleased that our positions have been vindicated and our names have been cleared. We have been supplying our customers for 60 years by offering dependable services and value. The company looks forward to continuing to serve both our retail partners and consumers in New York and throughout the nation with integrity, providing them with quality products at competitive prices. We are pleased that justice has been served."

SOURCE Quality King Distributors