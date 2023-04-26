Quality Management Software Industry Report 2023: Increasing Awareness Makes SMB a New Growth Market

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regulations and Evolving Markets Drive Growth in the Quality Management Software Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the QMS Systems market grows at a vertiginous pace, the publisher provides a thorough, in-depth analysis of the dynamics shaping the industry to companies seeking entry as well as those who have already joined the fray.

Quality applies to the entire product life cycle. It has implications across the entire enterprise value chain, so there is an increasing awareness and adoption of modern QMS systems among SMBs and startups. This, along with the adoption of further technological advancements and venture capital investments in life sciences, drive the QMS systems market.

This report examines the major trends shaping the market, including:

Application of AI, ML, and digital technologies.

The transition from reactive to proactive quality management.

Use of a unified, platform-centric approach.

Cloud deployments.

Going beyond quality management to environment, health and safety, and product design functions.

According to this research, pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotech held the largest share of the market. From a regional standpoint, APAC is expected to grow the fastest, while North America dominates the QMS systems market. Supplier quality management (SQM) is expected to grow the fastest among the various product types, driven by ever more frequent supply chain disruptions. One of the major success factors is the ability to serve customers of all sizes (small, medium, and large enterprises) and from different industries and geographies. As a point of interest, major acquisitions include: ETQ acquired by Hexagon; Sparta Systems acquired by Honeywell; Pilgrim acquired by IQVIA and Arena acquired by PTC.

This research will lead businesses toward implementing the trends that will most certainly boost growth in the QMS systems industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Quality Management Software (QMS) Systems Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - QMS Systems Market

QMS Systems Market Scope of Analysis

QMS Systems Market Segmentation

QMS Systems Market Key Competitors

QMS Systems Market Growth Metrics

QMS System Market Growth Drivers

QMS System Market Growth Restraints

QMS Systems' Market Implications, Gains, and Transformations

QMS Systems' Market Evolution

The QMS System Market's Top Trends

QMS System Market Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Deployment

Revenue Forecast by Customer Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

QMS System Market Cloud Trends

Revenue Forecast by Products

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Industry vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

QMS Systems Market Issues

Companies to Action

AI in QMS Systems

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - NALA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe and the CIS

and the CIS Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6 EHS, ESG, Sustainability and Quality Management

Top Trends for EHS, ESG, and Sustainability

Use Case 1: Veeva RegulatoryOne Accelerates and Demonstrates Sustainability Goals

QMS, EHS, QHSE, and the United Nations (UN)'s Sustainable Development Goals

Use Case 2: ComplianceQuest Enables GMP Compliance

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Awareness Makes SMB a New Growth Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Beyond the World of Quality Enables Penetration into a Larger Market

Growth Opportunity 3: The Nascent APAC Provides Huge Potential For Modern QMS Adoption

Next Steps

8 Your Next Steps

About the Publisher

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arena

ETQ

Hexagon

Honeywell

IQVIA

Pilgrim

PTC

Sparta Systems

Veeva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6xfz2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets