Quality Management Software Market to grow by USD 5,897.6 million from 2022 to 2027|The rise in the adoption of cloud-based quality management software offerings drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The quality management software market is set to grow by USD 5,897.6 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based quality management software offerings is the major factor notably driving the global QMS market growth. Globally, the adoption of cloud computing is rapidly increasing, due to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. Organizations are focusing globally on lowering their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) and are looking to embrace new advanced technologies with lower CAPEX. Moreover, small-scale businesses and startups are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of the hardware and resources delivered by cloud providers. With the advancement in the adoption of cloud-based software, vendors in the market have started to deliver cloud-based quality management software. Therefore, due to enhanced accessibility and scalability, the demand for cloud-based quality management software from end-user industries is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Quality Management Software Market

The quality management software market covers the following areas:

The report on the quality management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Quality Management Software Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The primary trend in the global QMS market is the growing adoption of SaaS-based quality management software solutions. The increasing popularity of SaaS-based quality management software solutions among enterprises has urged their adoption. For faster and cost-effective implementation of such software, SMEs are moving toward SaaS-based quality management software. It does not installation of any software because the software is maintained by the vendor data centre, from where users access it on a subscription basis. Due to its enhanced data security and scalability and relatively low upfront cost, the adoption of SaaS-based quality management software is expected to increase among SMEs. Among SMEs, SaaS deployment has been witnessing increasing adoption as they do not have the needed IT infrastructure. Also, SaaS eliminates the acquisition costs as well as the cost of long-term hardware and software upgrades. Therefore, it delivers a very economical solution to SMEs and other end-users, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The threat from open-source quality management software providers is a major challenge that may impede the QMS market growth. One of the major challenges in the market is the presence of many open-source quality management software providers. Globally, the quality management software market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of quality management software tools and applications. By incorporating numerous products from different open-source vendors, an end-user can cover almost all the functionalities provided by on-premises or cloud quality management software vendors. Currently, in developing countries, such as India and China, open-source quality management software is becoming increasingly popular, as most small-scale enterprises/SMEs in these economies cannot afford to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based quality management software. Therefore, such factors will adversely affect the revenue and market share of quality management software vendors during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Quality Management Software Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The quality management software market segmentation by application (IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, and banking), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the IT and telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period. The telecom and IT segment include IT and telecommunication companies. These companies are expanding their emphasis on attracting, hiring, developing, and retaining the right talent to meet organizational goals. To manage human capital, which helps them meet both long-term and short-term goals, they are focusing on quality management technologies. To achieve human capital efficiency, telecom and IT organizations are leveraging quality management software at a fast pace. The necessity for expertise in advanced technologies plays a significant role in the efficient management of business functions. With the increase in the hiring of independent contractors and freelancers instead of full-time employees in the industry, quality management in telecom and IT companies is changing. This is because operators are more focused on reducing their network infrastructure deployment costs. Moreover, this expands the company's flexibility in quality management based on project availability. Also, the rising mergers and acquisitions among prominent industry players are driving the implementation of quality management software in HR functions. M and A improve the competitive advantage of a company with new quality management and better changes in management. Therefore, such factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Aras Corp.

Cority Software Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Intelex Technologies ULC

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Parasoft Corp.

PSC Software

QT9 Software Inc.

Siemens AG

UniPoint Software Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

SAP SE

Wolters Kluwer NV

Vendor Offerings

Aras Corp. - The company offers quality management software such as the Aras quality management system.

The company offers quality management software such as the Aras quality management system. Cority Software Inc. - The company offers quality management software such as PLM.

The company offers quality management software such as PLM. Dassault Systemes SE - The company offers quality management software such as Cority Quality Cloud.

Quality Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,897.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aras Corp., Cority Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Intelex Technologies ULC, IQVIA Holdings Inc., MasterControl Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Parasoft Corp., PSC Software, QT9 Software Inc., Siemens AG, UniPoint Software Inc., Autodesk Inc., SAP SE, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

