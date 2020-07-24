Quality Matters in a Monolaurin Supplement, Natural Cure Labs is Raising the Bar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Cure Labs prides themselves on making high-quality supplements accessible to everyone. Finding the right balance of supplemental nutrition can come with barriers for some people, whether it's the price tag or the amount of external research required before making purchasing choices.

Natural Cure Labs was founded on a platform of science and trust, and their goal is to take a lot of the guesswork out of shopping for unique and quality supplements. By providing world-class products with ingredients that feature a strong emphasis on clinical research, they make supplemental health attainable for a more expansive customer base.

One such supplement from their product lineup is Natural Cure Labs Premium Monolaurin capsules, which champion the company's commitment to producing quality vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO products.

Monolaurin has been researched for a variety of uses, and is common in industrial applications including cosmetics, food production, and animal feed.

Clinical research on monolaurin as a dietary supplement has been promising within the academic community. Scientists have been studying monolaurin in-vitro and in-vivo since the 1960s, and many papers have been published exploring the potential health applications of monolaurin. These studies have garnered interest from various industries, manufacturers, and health experts alike.

While monolaurin can be found in various forms and applied in different industrial uses, monolaurin in supplement form is not always equal. Monolaurin may be sourced from palm kernel or coconut oils and may be taken in a variety of form factors including pellets, powders, and capsules. Monolaurin capsules come in a variety of fill weights ranging from 300mg to 800mg and may come with added ingredients or synthetic excipients. Natural Cure Labs offers coconut source vegan capsules free of synthetic excipients and in 600mg and 800mg sizes. These products are made under "Good Manufacturing Practices" and go through extensive in-house and third-party testing.

Natural Cure Labs seeks to provide premium quality supplements of all kinds, from their popular monolaurin capsules to their other well-known products like their Immune Support capsules, which is also offered in a liquid variant for easier absorption.

Natural Cure Labs has made monolaurin available to a wider customer base through their award-winning product catalog. Natural Cure Labs will be expanding their online availability to meet customer demand throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Jack Irvine

(954) 746-2278

[email protected]

SOURCE Natural Cure Labs