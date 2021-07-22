Quality Matters: Mary's Gone Crackers Consumer Survey Reveals Around 85% Of Consumers Are Willing to Pay More for Healthier Products

RENO, Nev., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – the leader in organic, gluten-free, and plant-based crackers – conducted a survey of 270 consumers to better understand market attitudes. With more than 85% of the respondents claiming that they would be willing to pay more for a healthier product, the overall survey data points to how customers are willing to value the health aspects of their food and monitor their diet post-pandemic.

The survey was conducted with 270 participants both male and female across nine different regions in the United States. This sentiment of prioritizing healthier food options was echoed through the rest of the survey as roughly over 80% of the respondents noted "organic" had some level of significance with regards to what foods they buy and only 10% said that price was the most important component when purchasing a snack.

"We are always looking for consumer opinions on the snack market in order to better our product," said Jason Galante, Vice President of Sales with Mary's Gone Crackers. "The findings were interesting and insightful and we are excited to continue giving consumers exactly what they're looking for with snack products."

When prompted to designate what they associated with a healthy snack, organic, plant-based, low sugar, and protein-rich were the top contenders; all of which are pivotal components of Mary's Gone Crackers products. Additionally, with almost two out of every three respondents reporting that they are on a food-specific diet, it is apparent that Mary's Gone Crackers helps to provide accessibility to the snack market.

From a pandemic standpoint, 59% of consumers reported that they have set out to improve or change their diet in the "post-pandemic" era. Another interesting note discovered in consumer findings showed that intermittent fasting has become a more popular form of dieting in 14% of consumers. These findings help to provide more information on how the pandemic may have affected consumer's opinions on health-conscious snack choices.

The survey results ultimately showed that when it comes to snacks, there is market interest in gluten-free, organic, and plant-based options at a reasonable price; something that Mary's Gone Crackers' continues to bring to supermarket shelves across the country.

In business since 2004, Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be the largest organic and gluten-free cracker company in the United States. With their state-of-the-art bakery in Reno Nevada, the company provides quality crackers that are organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using only plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

