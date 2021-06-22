Quality Medical Publishing Releases Medical Textbook On Extended Deep Plane Facelift Technique From Master Surgeon, Andrew Jacono M.D. FACS

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Medical Publishing (QMP) has added to its medical textbook series with The Art and Science of Extended Deep Plane Facelifting and Complementary Facial Rejuvenation Procedures from world-leading expert on aging face surgery, Andrew Jacono, M.D., FACS. Harnessing insights from over 2,000 facelift procedures, the 500-page textbook will be used to disseminate Dr. Jacono's gold-standard in advanced facelifting techniques to doctor colleagues around the globe. This publication is on the heels of QMP's operative video series release entitled "Extended Deep Plane Face Lift and Adjunctive Procedures for Rejuvenation of the Upper, Middle, and Lower Face" featuring Dr. Jacono.

Offered in response to international industry demand for an up-close look at Dr. Jacono's minimally invasive aging face surgery, the textbook focuses on Dr. Jacono performing the M.A.D.E. (Minimal Access Deep Plane Extended) hybrid facelift that he has pioneered which uses a short incision to minimize trauma to the face, while lifting the deep facial tissue and neck muscles simultaneously, resulting in a superior outcome. In order to create a natural and balanced result, he also shares his techniques to rejuvenate the forehead, eyelids and lips. These techniques include the repositioning of deep facial and eyelid fat to volumize the aging face, temporal lifting to open the eyes, fat grafting to restore facial volume, as well as a modified lip lift procedure to restore youthful volume and balance to lips and in turn, the lower third of the face.

"I'm proud to be able to contribute to the field of facial plastic surgery in such a meaningful way," says Dr. Jacono. "The collegial exchange of cutting-edge techniques and approaches are what continue to drive advancements in the field of facial plastic surgery," continues Dr. Jacono. "While I have lectured at countless international plastic surgery meetings and hosted over 200 colleagues from around the world at my Park Avenue aesthetic surgery center, this textbook from QMP offers an operating room view of my aging face surgery to all that would like to witness or revisit my techniques."

For a complete list of services or to learn more about Dr. Jacono and his practice, visit www.newyorkfacialplasticsurgery.com or call 212.570.2500.

About Quality Medical Publishing (QMP)

Quality Medical Publishing (QMP) is an independent medical publisher noted for the quality of its publications and the reputations of its authors. Since 1986, the company has produced award-winning landmark publications, which have had an enduring impact on the medical community and have helped shape the industry. Specializing in plastic surgery and facial plastic surgery, QMP offers the most current and comprehensive library of operative videos and eLearning courses, delivered on an HD streaming platform.

Their mission is to serve the educational needs of the medical community, informing physicians about the latest developments in the field. Explore www.qmp.com to learn more about our diverse print, digital, and online learning offerings for physicians and the businesses that serve them.

About Dr. Andrew Jacono

A world-leading expert on minimally invasive facelifting, New York Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono, has presented clinical research at countless plastic surgery meetings and symposiums all over the world, including International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

A Castle Connolly Top Doctor, with offices in Manhattan and Great Neck, New York, Dr. Jacono is also Section Head of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, Associate Clinical Professor, Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Director of the New York Center for Facial Plastic Surgery and Fellowship Director of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He published his third consumer book, The Park Avenue Face, in 2019 and has written numerous manuscripts and published articles in leading plastic surgery journals on a variety of surgical techniques, including minimally invasive endoscopic facial plastic surgery. With surgical privileges at six New York area hospitals, as well as an extensive background in Head and Neck Surgery with subspecialty training in Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Jacono is recognized amongst his peers for his innovative surgical techniques and skills.

Dr. Jacono has been featured on Good Morning America, Anderson, CNBC and CNN and in USA Today, Harper's Bazaar, Huffington Post, Parade, O, The Oprah Magazine, Marie Claire, GQ, Departures and Newsweek, among others.

SOURCE New York Center for Facial Plastic Surgery